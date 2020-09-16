NYX Professional Makeup’s Friends & Family Sale Includes This SZA-Approved Lipstick For Less Than $5
Makeup companies that perfectly straddle the Venn diagram of accessible and affordable, high-quality, and fun are a rare breed of brands. Of them, one of the most exemplary that always comes to mind is NYX Professional Makeup. While it already wins in a variety of ways, it just announced the NYX Friends & Family Sale — which is basically a love letter to fans, providing them with nearly a week's worth of treats.
Here's the deal: if you sign up for an account with the brand (it's free), you can access the sale a full day early — aka Sept. 16 — and shop to your heart's content. If not, you'll be able to shop it starting Sept. 17, when nearly everything is 30 percent off to the public.
Before these discounts end on Sept. 21, there are a few things worth eyeing — one being the lipstick SZA wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards. According to PopSugar, her makeup artist Samuel Paul used NYX Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi to fill in her lip liner, leaving her with a beautiful nude lip for the event. But aside from a tube of the singer's approved color, NYX has plenty more products to nab.
Shop SZA's Grammy pick and other fan-favorite lippies, palettes, and eyeliners below — and be sure to set up an account to access these deals before Sept. 17.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Snag SZA's award show go-to for $4.55 during the sale. The buttery soft formula has a dew-free finish, making it especially perfect for fall and winter, when the last thing you want is staticky hair getting stuck to your gloss.
If you're one who has enjoyed playing with graphic eyeliner during quarantine, this now-$4.90 formula should be next on your list. Available in eight bold primary colors, you'll appreciate its thick handle and thin brush for drawing cool designs across your lids or simply upgrading your favorite winged look.
You can't argue with the 370+ five-star reviews that back this fan-favorite setting spray. While dewy skin is popular, nothing beats a velvety matte finish that sweat and oil can't touch. It keeps everything in place, and can currently do so for only $5.95.
Waving farewell to days of (faux) bronzed skin and warm weather is never easy, but this formula, which is on sale for $5.25, will extend that glow for you. Use it to highlight your cheeks or mix it with foundation or primer for all-over luminosity.
Combining a load of bright colors with more neutral tones, this 40-shade palette has all your eyeshadow needs covered. Many reviewers commented on its high pigmentation and appreciated its versatility. Get it now while it's $24.50.
Dark circles and zits don't stand a chance with this concealer that's currently available for $4.20. It provides hydrating, full coverage without looking cakey or feeling heavy on your skin.
Sometimes all it takes to liven up the coldest months of the year is a pop of color, and why not obtain that from a lipstick that boasts more than 400 five-star reviews? Even if orange isn't your hue, you'll have 11 other shades on sale for $5.60 to choose from.