Makeup companies that perfectly straddle the Venn diagram of accessible and affordable, high-quality, and fun are a rare breed of brands. Of them, one of the most exemplary that always comes to mind is NYX Professional Makeup. While it already wins in a variety of ways, it just announced the NYX Friends & Family Sale — which is basically a love letter to fans, providing them with nearly a week's worth of treats.

Here's the deal: if you sign up for an account with the brand (it's free), you can access the sale a full day early — aka Sept. 16 — and shop to your heart's content. If not, you'll be able to shop it starting Sept. 17, when nearly everything is 30 percent off to the public.

Before these discounts end on Sept. 21, there are a few things worth eyeing — one being the lipstick SZA wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards. According to PopSugar, her makeup artist Samuel Paul used NYX Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi to fill in her lip liner, leaving her with a beautiful nude lip for the event. But aside from a tube of the singer's approved color, NYX has plenty more products to nab.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Shop SZA's Grammy pick and other fan-favorite lippies, palettes, and eyeliners below — and be sure to set up an account to access these deals before Sept. 17.

