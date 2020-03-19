Just when you thought the beauty sale adrenaline rush was over, Nordstrom's spring 2020 sale decided to bless the world with its presence. Recently, the company implemented a two-week closure of all of its stores that went into effect on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the retailer isn't letting customers lose out on its top-notch sales. Nordstrom has slashed the prices by 25 percent on over 6,600 beauty products on-site to provide you with sale prices worthy of the "Add to Cart" button.

While Nordstrom's sales are typically pretty good, it went above and beyond this time, featuring even high-profile brands that are rarely included in sales. Yes, that means you'll be able to find beloved brands usually reserved for once-in-awhile splurges like Tom Ford, Le Labo, Giorgio Armani, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, and La Mer. Which means your wallet will take a lighter hit with classics like Le Labo’s Santal 33 perfume, now priced at $62.25, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation for $48, and NARS Blush for $22.50.

So, after you've grabbed all the best buys from Ulta and Target's beauty sales, get some retail therapy by shopping 12 of Nordstrom's newly discounted products, on sale for a limited time, below.

