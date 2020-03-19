Nordstrom’s Spring 2020 Sale Includes Rarely Discounted Beauty Brands Like Tom Ford & Le Labo
Just when you thought the beauty sale adrenaline rush was over, Nordstrom's spring 2020 sale decided to bless the world with its presence. Recently, the company implemented a two-week closure of all of its stores that went into effect on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the retailer isn't letting customers lose out on its top-notch sales. Nordstrom has slashed the prices by 25 percent on over 6,600 beauty products on-site to provide you with sale prices worthy of the "Add to Cart" button.
While Nordstrom's sales are typically pretty good, it went above and beyond this time, featuring even high-profile brands that are rarely included in sales. Yes, that means you'll be able to find beloved brands usually reserved for once-in-awhile splurges like Tom Ford, Le Labo, Giorgio Armani, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, and La Mer. Which means your wallet will take a lighter hit with classics like Le Labo’s Santal 33 perfume, now priced at $62.25, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation for $48, and NARS Blush for $22.50.
So, after you've grabbed all the best buys from Ulta and Target's beauty sales, get some retail therapy by shopping 12 of Nordstrom's newly discounted products, on sale for a limited time, below.
This cult-favorite, genderless fragrance is a makeup bag must-have. It's now available for $62.25.
Keeping your skin hydrated is no easy feat. This moisturizing body balm from La Mer is on sale for $146.25, making the splurge for self-care much more worth it.
Stick formulas make doing makeup on the go much easier. Now discounted for $66, you've got perfectly portable foundation for any season.
For $25.50, you can scoop up this cult-favorite lipstick that looks good on all skin tones. It's the perfect neutral pink for any occasion or season.
Every skincare lineup needs a product that saves the skin from negative environmental effects. This hydrating moisturizer has ingredients that can help and is now $48.75 on sale.
Now at $24.75, Aesop's cleanser allows you to properly wash your face without stripping it of oils. The witch hazel and salicylic acid also help keep breakouts at bay.
All the AHAs and BHAs you need for getting evenly textured skin are in these pads that are now on sale for $56.25.
The cult-fave Naked Palettes always come in handy when doing any eye makeup look, and several are now on sale for $40.50. The warm tones of this particular palette are perfect for testing out the pink and red eyeshadow trend.
Now $24, this deliciously scented setting and priming spray helps take care of your skin on its best and worst days.
St. Tropez has been a long-standing favorite for a healthy sun-kissed glow. Depending on the size of the bottle, you'll be spending between $13.50 and $31.50 for this classic tanning solution during the sale.
For beachy waves, this spray uses rice protein rather than salt for added curl that looks intentionally undone but stays put. Now on sale for $19.50 for its five-ounce bottle, you'll be set for summer.
This shimmery eyeshadow palette and lipstick duo are perfectly matched and work for nearly any occasion. You can get it on sale now for $85.50.
If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.