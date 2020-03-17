Major PSA for all Target super fans: the best excuse for daily online shopping is back. Starting March 15 and running until March 28, you can stock up on all your favorite goodies through Target’s 14 Days of Beauty Deals. Classic brands like Covergirl and Sally Hansen will be on spotlight alongside newfound favorites like Versed and Rae.

Strategizing for shopping this sale is easy — each day there are one to three brands with select products marked 50 percent off both online and in-store, and because Target has already released what’s going to be on sale, you can plan to set your alarm for the days your go-to products are discounted.

While there’s no obvious theme for each of the 14 days, there are a few products that should be on your radar for really getting your money’s worth. Clean beauty brand Versed will have all three of its $20 serums — brightening, clarifying, and firming — half off on March 20. For haircare fanatics, Target will be taking 50 percent off of Kristin Ess’ Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer ($50 on sale day) and the Kristin Ess Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron ($25 on sale day) on March 22nd.

Going beyond tools and products, Target also included several supplements, like Love Beauty And Planet's Multi-Benefit Vitamins Dietary Supplement ($7 on March 25), in the mix of deals. And, as if you needed more of an incentive to stock up on your faves, Target is also throwing in a $10 gift card with purchases of $40 or more.

As of right now, all Target locations are still open, but be sure to stay updated on any changes in the coming weeks. And since the deals are all online, too, you might as well shop from the comfort of your couch. Ahead, see the products with discounts too good to miss out on.