Target’s 14 Days Of Beauty Deals 2020 Means 50 Percent Off Versed, Kristin Ess, & More Beloved Brands
Major PSA for all Target super fans: the best excuse for daily online shopping is back. Starting March 15 and running until March 28, you can stock up on all your favorite goodies through Target’s 14 Days of Beauty Deals. Classic brands like Covergirl and Sally Hansen will be on spotlight alongside newfound favorites like Versed and Rae.
Strategizing for shopping this sale is easy — each day there are one to three brands with select products marked 50 percent off both online and in-store, and because Target has already released what’s going to be on sale, you can plan to set your alarm for the days your go-to products are discounted.
While there’s no obvious theme for each of the 14 days, there are a few products that should be on your radar for really getting your money’s worth. Clean beauty brand Versed will have all three of its $20 serums — brightening, clarifying, and firming — half off on March 20. For haircare fanatics, Target will be taking 50 percent off of Kristin Ess’ Iconic Style Professional Blow Dryer ($50 on sale day) and the Kristin Ess Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron ($25 on sale day) on March 22nd.
Going beyond tools and products, Target also included several supplements, like Love Beauty And Planet's Multi-Benefit Vitamins Dietary Supplement ($7 on March 25), in the mix of deals. And, as if you needed more of an incentive to stock up on your faves, Target is also throwing in a $10 gift card with purchases of $40 or more.
As of right now, all Target locations are still open, but be sure to stay updated on any changes in the coming weeks. And since the deals are all online, too, you might as well shop from the comfort of your couch. Ahead, see the products with discounts too good to miss out on.
Vitamin C serum is a must for a glowy complexion and reducing uneven texture. Because it's an antioxidant, it's also a master at repairing damage from the environment. This serum by Bliss will be $12.50 on March 19, so you can take your skin from dull to dewy without hurting your wallet.
Serums are great, but for a little more than $7 on March 27, you can get your hyaluronic acid through digestible capsules. This substance naturally found in your body keeps skin plump and hydrated.
Covergirl's Lashblast mascara is a tried and true makeup bag staple for creating lush, lengthy lashes. Available for less than $4 on March 24, it's easy to justify purchasing more than one tube.
It's not easy getting a salon-worthy blowout at home, but it helps when you have the right tools. This hair dryer, which will be $50 on March 22, has an ion on/off button that can help you better control the level of shine, frizz, and volume you're looking for.
Serums can be spendy, but this breakout-reducing formula will only be $10 during Target's sale on March 20. Featured ingredients willow bark extract and zinc work to calm down irritation and push out debris.
Recently, pinks and reds have become popular colors to sport on your eyelids. With 15 options, this palette has you covered for translating the trend in your own way. On March 18, you can have the palette for less than $8.
Probiotics go beyond your gut health, and this clean and cruelty-free sunscreen uses them, along with caffeine, to give your skin a boost. While SPF should be a daily step no matter the season, it's extra important when the weather gets hot. Grab this one on March 21 for $8.
Chipping and fading is often the caveat with DIYing your own manicure. This polish will be available for a little over $3 on March 21, and will leave you with a gel finish, no UV light required.
AHAs and BHAs are necessary for removing dead cells and brightening your skin. This particular tonic has a potent mix of acids that are meant to be gentle, but effective — just remember to apply extra SPF after using. You can purchase on March 23 for a little under $8.
Matte lips are chic, but the dryness and flaking that often comes with them aren't fun. This lipstick is intended to hydrate, so you can get your favorite finish without compromising your lip's texture. It'll be available on March 26 for only $7.
When was the last time you replaced your makeup brushes? If you're pushing several months, it's time to invest in a new set. For $20 on March 18, you can get this fun rose gold collection that's great for welcoming in spring and maintaining your go-to looks.
If there's one body part that often gets neglected, it's the scalp. This oil will be available for a little under $10 on March 19, and can strengthen your mane and hydrate your scalp, which is important for healthy hair growth. Mielle also mentions that it can be super beneficial for protective hairstyles like braids and weaves.