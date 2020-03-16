13 Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty 2020 Deals To Shop In The Next 3 Weeks, Including Half Off So Many Cult Favorites
With so much happening right now, distractions are happily welcomed. That doesn't mean stop following the news or washing your hands, but living within a high-stress bubble 24/7 can get exhausting. So, here to help you take your mind off things for a few moments — and provide a little retail therapy — is Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty 2020 sale.
This isn't the brand's (or probably your) first rodeo with the bi-annual sale; it's basically a science at this point. Starting March 15 and running all the way through April 4, Ulta will be offering daily, half-off "beauty steals" on skin care, makeup, and body care. This time around, Ulta is marking down serious fan favorites like Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer ($13.50 on March 21) and Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment as part of the Flash Fix Kit, which will be $12.50 on March 26. But much like Cinderella's carriage, once the clock strikes midnight, the sale will be over — until the next day when new items are 50 percent off.
Along with the daily beauty steals, Ulta is also having "weekly hot buys." Which means instead of a product being 50 percent off for 24 hours, it's marked down 30 percent for an entire week. Each week is separated by category: March 15 to 21 features face and acne products, eye and anti-aging products make up week two (March 22 to 28), and rounding out the hot buys March 29 to April 4 are products dedicated to lips and hydration.
As always, this sale is running both in-store (just note that hours have been reduced in stores across the country) and online. Ahead, the four daily steals you can snag today, plus nine other deals to bookmark for the coming weeks.
Say goodbye to shine on March 16 with this matte primer from Lancôme, now only $21. Apply as a base before makeup for smooth application and that camera-ready, blurred skin effect.
Want the shine of a lip gloss and the staying power of a stain? Grab this now-$10 lipstick from Buxom on March 16. Choose among 20 hues ranging from neutral to fuchsia to find your pout's perfect shade.
Also on March 16, snag Kopari's original fan-favorite coconut deodorant for $7. And if coconut's not your thing, you'll also find six other deodorants from the brand including fragrance free and CBD options.
The last 50 percent off steal from March 16 is exclusively online and for Diamond and Platinum reward members only. So, if that's you, get your hands on Dermalogica's overnight gel-cream moisturizer which promises to plump skin and even texture.
Come March 19, get a summer tan without the harmful rays — and big price tag — with this 50 percent off mousse from St. Tropez.
Touted as one of Tarte's best products since its launch in 2016, you can get the Shape Tape Concealer on March 21 for half its original price.
Included in the first offerings of weekly "hot buys," you can find Shiseido's Extra Rich Cleansing Milk For Dry Skin for 30 percent off March 15 to 21. The foaming formula helps to rid of bacteria and dirt without stripping or drying out skin.
Mark down March 23 as the day to snag Urban Decay's fan-favorite Primer Potion for $12. Not only will the original be on sale, but three other iterations as well: Anti-Aging, Eden (a nude matte base), and Sin (a nude shimmer base).
Get two Sunday Riley products — Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip Cleanser — on March 26 for the more affordable price of $12.50. You can use the products separately (day or night), but Sunday Riley also suggests mixing equal parts cleanser and treatment for a 10-minute, DIY face mask.
Hot buys in the second week (March 22-28) include Kylie Cosmetic's The Sorta Sweet Palette Kyshadow for $29.40. The nine-shade, neutral-to-copper palette has shimmer and matte finishes, meaning it could become your new go-to.
On March 30 — and for $29 — add some CBD to your lineup with the Harmonizing Face Cream from Cannuka. Formulated with the most sensitive skin types in mind, it blends CBD and Manuka honey to calm skin and restore hydration.
Protect your skin from those damaging UVA/UVB rays while also giving it a hefty dose of vitamin C with Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++ cream. If the price tag has kept you away from this beloved product, the 50 percent mark down on April 2 might help you there.