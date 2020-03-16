With so much happening right now, distractions are happily welcomed. That doesn't mean stop following the news or washing your hands, but living within a high-stress bubble 24/7 can get exhausting. So, here to help you take your mind off things for a few moments — and provide a little retail therapy — is Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty 2020 sale.

This isn't the brand's (or probably your) first rodeo with the bi-annual sale; it's basically a science at this point. Starting March 15 and running all the way through April 4, Ulta will be offering daily, half-off "beauty steals" on skin care, makeup, and body care. This time around, Ulta is marking down serious fan favorites like Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer ($13.50 on March 21) and Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment as part of the Flash Fix Kit, which will be $12.50 on March 26. But much like Cinderella's carriage, once the clock strikes midnight, the sale will be over — until the next day when new items are 50 percent off.

Along with the daily beauty steals, Ulta is also having "weekly hot buys." Which means instead of a product being 50 percent off for 24 hours, it's marked down 30 percent for an entire week. Each week is separated by category: March 15 to 21 features face and acne products, eye and anti-aging products make up week two (March 22 to 28), and rounding out the hot buys March 29 to April 4 are products dedicated to lips and hydration.

As always, this sale is running both in-store (just note that hours have been reduced in stores across the country) and online. Ahead, the four daily steals you can snag today, plus nine other deals to bookmark for the coming weeks.