Although it only officially launched on May 1, the new beauty brand Face-Kit is not exactly, well, new. "I’ve worked as a freelance creative brand consultant in the beauty industry for the past seven years, focusing on content creation in the digital space," Face-Kit's CEO and Founder, Elizabeth Schmidt, explains to TZR via email. And two of those seven years were also spent ideating the Face-Kit concept: A direct-to-consumer skincare brand that launched with a plant-based face mask you mix yourself.

Plus, an application brush, gold-toned spoon, mixing bowl, and cleansing cloth — retailing together as the $85 Renew Mask Kit. "By keeping the dry ingredients and liquid separate, I was able to skip the need for any preservatives, fillers, and stabilizers completely while extending the shelf life of the product," continues Schmidt. While Face-Kit used just aloe water as the base liquid for the debut mask, you'll find six ingredients in its Renew Powder: spirulina, chlorella, parsley leaf, zinc, Butterfly Pea petal, and Costa Rican blue clay.

"While this type of clay is quite rare, it’s a serious anti-pollution ally. Blue clay is renowned for its gentleness and invigorating virtues, restoring vitality to your skin," explains Schmidt. "It has endless benefits, including removing impurities, pollution, and dead skin. It also works to restore radiance and brightness to the skin."

Courtesy of Face-Kit

Face-Kit's take on wellness is unique, too — and integrated into the mask itself. "We provide a 10-minute guided meditation practice that accompanies our products. The goal of Face-Kit is to deliver pure and effective products while supporting and encouraging people to create space to be mindful, meditative, and intentional," says the founder. "By giving people the power to create their own skin care, it invites the consumer to be a part of a ritual and feel empowered."

Naturally, the wellness-focused brand makes its sustainability and "clean" beauty practices known. "We are plant based, food grade, vegan, organic (when we can be), cruelty-free, non-GMO, non-toxic and made in the USA," Schmidt says. The Face-Kit boxes are recyclable — and made from post-consumer materials — while kit components are reusable or made from glass; its instruction manual is even crafted from recycled T-shirts. "For every kit you buy, we plant a tree to offset our carbon footprint," adds Schmidt.

Expect to see more from the blossoming brand, as well. According to Schmidt, additional masks are on their way. "I do have plans to expand into other skincare categories, staying true to the theme of deconstructed skincare," she notes. For now, you can find the first drop on Face-Kit's website, or by scrolling down.

