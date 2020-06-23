You may have not been expecting to wish your favorite e-tailer a happy birthday today but a celebration is most definitely in order for Net-A-Porter's 20-Year Anniversary. On Jun. 24 Net marks two wildly successful decades in the business of luxury online shopping. The pioneer has and continues to shape the luxury online shopping market, embracing young designers and introducing shoppers to designer trends. But, looking back at the best-selling items over the years on Net-A-Porter, you can see how far fashion has come and reminisce about the excitement (or longing) you once felt for Saint Laurent's Arty ring and Alexander Wang's studded Rocco bag.

The retailer was founded by Natalie Massenet in 2000 and was the very first of its kind to ship right-off-the-runway fashion. Its immediate success quickly redefined the future of luxury shopping and it only took one year to grow its customer base enough to expand its shipping worldwide. Today, online shopping is a part of everyday life but at the time the idea of not having a physical store was a shift the industry resisted. Now, being stocked by the online-only platform is not just an indication of a brands success but its invaluable co-sign has helped launch the biggest of designers. Since its founding, Net has also launched The Outnet in 2009, its menswear vertical Mr. Porter in 2011, an environmental-focus platform Net Sustain as well as its editorial publication Porter.

Revisiting the retailer's history includes looking back at the pieces that shoppers heavily favored over the years. In 2008, there was the sweeping popularity of Alexander McQueen skull scarves. In 2014, it was Mansur Gavriel's impossible-to-keep-in-stock bucket bag. Net's top-sellers from over the years will certainly cue up some nostalgia — especially for the funny statement tops and Juicy Couture Velour sweats from the early aughts.

In honor of the pioneers 20-Year anniversary, take a scroll down memory lane with its best sellers from over the years. And if you've missed out on any year-defining trends of recent past seasons, a few are still shop-able below.

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2020 - Bottega Veneta, Pouch Clutch

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2019 - The Row, Bare Leather Sandals

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2018 - Gucci, Skinny Leather GG Belt

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2017 - Castañer, Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2015 - Anya Hindmarch, Crisp Packet Clutch

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2014 - Mansur Gavriel, Leather Bucket Bag

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2013 - Givenchy, Black Bambi Neoprene Sweatshirt

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2012- Acne Studios, Pistol Leather Ankle Boots

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2011 - Saint Laurent, Arty Ring

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2010 - Alexander Wang, Rocco Tote

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2009 - Proenza Schouler, PS1 Satchel

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2008 - Alexander McQueen, Chiffon Skull Scarf

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2003 - Juicy Couture, Velour Hooded Sweatshirt

Net-A-Porter's Yearly Best Seller's: 2000 - Luella, ‘Daddy I Want A Pony’ T-Shirt