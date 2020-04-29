Long walks around the neighborhood; making dinner at home again; DIY-ing your own manicure for the eighth time this month: There's not a ton of new things to get excited about right now — with one exception. If you're itching for to revamp your wardrobe, Need Supply's site-wide spring sale is full of every summer essential you might need, er, want.

From now until May 2, the retailer has extended its 25 percent off site-wide sale, and it includes already marked-down items across women's, men's, and lifestyle categories. Complete with revered and highly sought-after brands like Little Liffner, Ganni, Nanushka, and even Off-White, it's a sale that deserves your attention right now.

While there's a ton of year-round favorites up for grabs (think: Alexa Chung Python jacket; Miista's highly sought-after Chelsea boots; Marni's floral-print duster coat, all of which are unbelievably discounted), it's the summer-ready pieces that should really catch your eye. That includes a dusty salmon slip dress from Need Supply's in-house line Stelen, a puff-sleeve crop-top from Insta-favorite brand PushBUTTON, Susan Alexandra's now-iconic Watermelon Bag, and even a pair of Rejina Pyo mules that are sunny and chic. Ahead, the best summer essentials in Need Supply's sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.