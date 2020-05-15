Now would be a pretty good time to detox from hot tools, take a break from dyeing, and nurse your damaged hair to health again. It doesn't have to mean walking around the house with an entire tub of coconut oil on your head, either (although if that's your thing, then grease those strands up without abandon). If you need to maintain even a mildly presentable aesthetic for the occasional Zoom meeting, however, then tend to it with NatureLab. Tokyo's new Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment instead.

At first blush, it looks and behaves like a hand soap. Packaged up in a teardrop-shaped bottle, the leave-in treatment pumps a foamy cocktail of vegan keratin, oils, and butters, all picked by NatureLab. Tokyo for their natural ability to restore dry, damaged, and color-treated hair.

The new product — launched May 15 via Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and NatureLab.com — joins the brand's Perfect Repair lineup and shares a makeup similar to its predecessors', including: bamboo stem cells for strengthening the hair shaft and promoting healthy growth, corn-derived keratin for rebuilding body and revitalizing shine, argan oil for added luster and warding off frizz, and prickly pear oil for UV protection.

Delivering on the brand's promise to provide squeaky-clean hair products at an affordable price point, the Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment costs only $16.

Courtesy of NatureLab. Tokyo

That's the same price as the brand's beloved Perfect Shine Oil Mist, the product that now has a 4.8-star rating on Ulta Beauty and is sometimes reportedly used by Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, no single product in the NatureLab. Tokyo lineup costs more than $22.

Its newest plant-potent foam — ensured by chemist-tested botanical technology, like every other hair product this Japanese beauty-inspired brand offers — is the ultimate quarantine buy. Now more than ever, people are eschewing chemicals, dyes, and hot tools for natural, healthy hair and the Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment will help to get you there.

The under-$20 antidote to dry, damaged, neglected-for-too-long locks, ahead.

