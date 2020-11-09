For as skin-altering as it can be, exfoliation has become so commonplace in the industry that even beauty minimalists can rattle off the names of go-to acids. The skin-sloughing, glow-revealing step has been in hot demand for years — from the French-girl gommage all the way up to pre-event celebrity peels. But if your beauty routine is anything like Naomi Watts', you probably keep the powerful treatment in rotation, without overdoing it. In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the actor shared that she only exfoliates once per week, tops. "I don’t want to do it more than that really because of my sensitive skin," she explained.

However, when Watts does exfoliate, she pointed to one treatment in particular: "I love goop's GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator," she told Who What Wear. The $125 clean-beauty favorite hails from goop's beauty line, and while it's certainly not cheap, it is currently included in Sephora's Holiday Savings Event — for one more day. Depending on your Beauty Insider level, you can either save 20%, 15%, or 10% on the exfoliating mask with the promo code HOLIDAYFUN through Nov. 9. That means you'll only be spending $112.50 on the Watts-approved product if you have the basic (and free) Beauty Insider membership.

You'll quickly realize why the mask has become a fan favorite if you do pick it up during the sale. Most treatments rely on physical exfoliation, some type of acid, or a vitamin-rich fruit to energize skin. The GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator does all three: It offers glycolic acid for chemical exfoliation, physical buffing courtesy of quartz, garnet, alumina, and silica minerals, and Kakadu plum extract, a blooming star on the vitamin C scene. Use it once a week when necessary, like Watts, or more often if your skin is used to regular exfoliation; Sephora's website notes that you can use it up to three times a week.

It's certainly won over the Sephora crowd, as well. Of its 1,200 reviews at the beauty retailer, more than 800 have given it a 5-star rating, with 92 percent of shoppers recommending the exfoliating treatment. Though let's be real — when has Naomi Watts ever steered anyone wrong? Shop the GOOPGLOW mask, on sale at Sephora through Nov. 9, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.