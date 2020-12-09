Oftentimes, fashion insiders' favorite style muses are those who have a few years of expertise under their belts. The endlessly talented, needs-no-introduction Michelle Pfeiffer is known to top that list, with a long, robust style file of red carpet looks and magazine covers to her name. Still, some of her very best looks are from her recent years — and her latest ensemble is cropping up to be every modern woman's ideal uniform. To celebrate her 62nd year, Michelle Pfeiffer's birthday outfit includes all the makings of a polished, wear-everywhere ensemble — and it requires just three simple pieces.

On Dec. 7, the French Exit star took to Instagram to share a very special birthday look — all courtesy of French heritage brand, Celine. "Thank you for the look @celine ❤️🙏🏻" she captioned the mirror selfie, which showcased three chic, foundational pieces that every woman should have in their wardrobe. First, a navy blue blazer — which featured the slightest pinstripe for added dimension. Next, a ruffled jabot blouse in crepe de chine, whose pearlescent buttons gave shine to the look. Finally, a pair of no-fuss blue jeans, which converted the elevated look for everyday, here-to-there wear. Together, the three pieces are primed for lunch dates or semi-casual Fridays at the office — once offices in general become a thing again, that is.

While her blazer and jeans — both of which hail from Celine's Fall/Winter 2020 collection — appear to be unavailable, her exact blouse is still in stock online. You can also add in the brand's Long Jacket and Union Wash jeans for a like-minded look. Or, to try the outfit formula out for less, go with Reformation's Dama pinstripe blazer and Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini's plissé ruffled blouse, which is majorly marked down right now. To complete the uniform, finish off with a tried-and-true pair of Lee Jeans.

To shop both versions of the look, continue below.

Get The Look For Less: Michelle Pfeiffer's Birthday Outfit