Since Mented's wildly popular Ashley Blaine Featherson collab sold out in a flash, fans have practically pleaded with the pigment-friendly brand to deliver another dose of that enviable faux beachy glow teased by the Dear White People actor's fleeting Compact Duo. Thankfully, they didn't have to wait for very long. Mented Cosmetics' just-dropped Sunkissed Bronzer Collection meets every criterion for becoming ~the~ makeup launch of summer.

"Bronzer became my new best friend years ago," co-founder and CEO KJ Miller said in an email press release, "and when our Limited Edition bronzer with Ashley Blaine Featherson performed so well we knew we had to bring this product into our full-time collection."

Whereas the original Mented x ABF Bronze and Glow lineup (the brand's first collaboration ever, mind you) included two dual-shade Compact Duos, the new permanent bronzer range features four broad-spectrum shades: Beach Bum for lighter skin tones; Vacay, a medium bronze; and Yacht Life and Out of Office, holding up the darker end of the spectrum. As with everything to come from Mented, inclusivity was a priority.

"Finding a bronzer that works for deep skin tones can be really difficult, because it's not just about deepening the pigment, it's about adding the right undertones to give our customer the warmth they're seeking," Miller said in the release.

The best friend-, Harvard Business School grad-founded, Black-owned beauty brand has always followed a "pigment-first" philosophy which you can clearly see from its 16-shade foundation stick range, varying-shades-of-nudes Everyday Eyeshadow Palette, and extensive lipstick offering. The new Sunkissed Bronzer Collection — whose richest shade is an industry rarity — follows suit.

The latest addition dropped just in time to singlehandedly uproot and reinvent your summer makeup routine. You really won't need much else than this vegan, cruelty-free bronzer this season — take it from Gabrielle Union, who recently cut her entire regime down to one Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Bronzer. The collection is now available at MentedCosmetics.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.