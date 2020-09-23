At this point in your work-from-home routine, you've likely amassed a few faithful pieces from the waist-up that you can throw on for Zoom calls, be it a polished top or a pair of dainty gold hoops. Either way, you'll soon want to consider whether or not your go-to's will be as functional in your IRL work wardrobe once the time comes to return to the office. If you could use a silhouette that's great for both environments, Meghan Markle's brown button-down is offering the perfect option for staying home and wearing out. Though royal fashions are famous for selling out in a flash, her top is, miraculously, still in stock.

On Sep. 23, the royal made a rare television appearance with her husband Harry, in honor of their recent induction into TIME's "TIME 100" list. For the occasion, the two spoke on the importance of voting, Markle calling the U.S. 2020 Presidential election "the most important election of our lifetime." For the announcement, the Duchess of Sussex wore an understated, yet classic workwear look — basic pumps, black trousers, and a silky button-down. The top in question is an all-new style from Victoria Beckham, and it's currently in stock on the brand's site (though available sizes are steadily dwindling). In a rich mocha hue (which has made many other appearances in Markle's style file), the $770 top is perfect for wearing with trousers or jeans all fall long.

From the waist-down, she wore her favorite Alexander Wang pants, which are sold out right now. Luckily, the rest of the look is totally up for grabs — even her signature Manolo Blahnik pumps and delicate gold rope bracelet from Monica Vinader ($175). To shop the entire ensemble, with bottoms traded out for Stella McCartney's cult-loved slim-cut pants, scroll below:

