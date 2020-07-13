Fashion's new normal will include protective face masks for the foreseeable future. The bright side is that a new accessory means new options for styling. For those whose go-to look is more sleek and minimalist, Meghan Markle's white face mask should be your new go-to. Her solid white mask is not only a super simple option, but it's clean and crisp presentation allows for countless styling combinations, with whatever other prints or colors you're currently favoring.

Markle was out with her husband Prince Harry in Beverly Hills on Jul. 11. The Duchess of Sussex braced the LA heat in a summery shift dress made of lightweight linen and cut in a loose, relaxed silhouette that guarantees total comfort. Furthermore, her exact sunny staple from Magic Linen is somehow still in stock (the style star is known to cause quite the speedy sell-outs once she sports a piece) and is $76 right now. She draped a long strap cross-body over the asymmetrical dress and slipped on Chanel's taupe and black bow-embellished ballet flats which you currently pick up both in classic color combos and more eye-catching variations.

Markle topped the warm-weather outfit with a large-brimmed straw hat from Janessa Leoné. The style is sadly sold-out but considering it's a summer essential (for fashion and sun-shielding beauty reasons alike) cover up with a similar oversized straw style from Will + Bear. Lastly, Markle and Harry both protected themselves by wearing white face masks. The easy and clean choice is a great reminder that sometimes keeping it simple is key, though it can still be fashionable without much effort. For example, Source Unknown's 4-pack includes floral lace and eyelet variations or you can make yours a one-of-a-kind with a customizable one.

So, instead of trying to coordinate a whole ensemble to suit your face protector, grab a no-fail take that'll fit work seamlessly with just about any outfit you can drum up right now.

