Last fall, Marc Jacobs sent models out in groovy florals, retro shift dresses, wearable loofahs made of pastel organza, oil-painted lids, bejeweled brows, and glitter *everywhere* in the campiest of New York Fashion Week presentations. If the coming season is to look anything like it, we're in for an explosion of optimistic patterns, color, and sparkle. In order to look the part, Marc Jacob Beauty's new Spring 2020 Fashion Collection is key.

Inspired by the eclectic ready-to-wear lineup that debuted in September, Marc Jacobs Beauty is now unveiling two equally fun makeup sets that are almost as vibrant and shiny as the NYFW show. That means: lilac liner, sequin-inspired eyeshadow, high-shine glosses, and more.

The latest collection — available for a limited time starting March 31 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and Net-a-Porter.com — includes two capsule kits curated around the designer's Spring/Summer 2020 range. The $69 Everything Goes With Blacquer four-piece set includes a satiny black Highliner Gel Eye Crayon and a mini version of the brand's best-selling Velvet Noir mascara. It also features a silver See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow for high-impact shimmer (in case you're keen to try glitter tears, runway-style) and a full-size Le Marc Lip Crème in a peachy-pink Cream and Sugar hue.

Courtesy of the brand

The set, valued at $100, comes with a collectible cosmetics bag featuring the same tropical print as a pair of retro pants included in Marc Jacobs' spring range. The other kit is also inspired by a runway floral but doesn't come with a bag.

The $34 three-piece Mist Matched set, valued at $51, contains a full-size Gel Eye Crayon in matte purple (here comes the color!), Coconut Gel Highlighter dew drops, and the Enamored High-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer to give that pout a royal gold finish. This spring-ready trio will give you as much glow as the runway model. And a pop of pastel, too.

These sets won't be available forever, so purchase them now while you can, ahead.

