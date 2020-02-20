With the countless styles and endless ways to wear them, denim is an unsung fashion hero. In turn, the phrase, 'jeans are always a good idea' will forever ring true, and if you're looking to expand you current lineup, Mango's new denim collection is a great place to start. Sustainably designed, the latest assortment is complete with everything from denim blouses and jumpsuits to midi skirts and traditional distressed jeans. Needless to say, the Spanish retailer is doing denim like you've never seen it done before — and it's available, now.

When it comes to jeans, it's likely that you fall in one of the two categories — those who believe you can never have too many pairs of jeans or individuals that settle into that one perfect pair and wear them for years to come. However, regardless of where you fall, there are certain details that everyone looks for (like, style, comfort, versatility, and affordability). And lucky for you, Mango's sustainable denim line has it all.

However, because sustainability has been a super buzzy word as of late, it may be tough knowing which brands are actually dedicated to the cause. But rest assured that Mango is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and has the designs to prove it. As exemplified with this new denim collection, every garment is made of sustainably sourced cotton, while also using less chemicals, water, and energy for a minimal impact on the environment. And the best part? By 2025, Mango's denim offering is on track to be completely eco-friendly.

COURTESY OF MANGO

The one caveat to the quest for sustainable fashion can often come at the price of forfeiting style. However, this collection is full of on-trend pieces that are unlike the denim you already own. For example, a trench style jacket with patch pockets is the coolest take on the hottest coat silhouette of the moment. The utility jumpsuit, on the other hand, not only makes for an effortless outfit but comes in a light acid wash which is also trending right now. The Slouchy Jean is rendered with a high paper-bag waist, perfect for tucking blouses or bodysuits into, and tailored with front darts for a comfortably tailored fit.

The 14-piece collection is now available for purchase in stores and on Mango.com. Shop TZR's must-have sustainable styles now, before they sell out.