Courtesy Of Mango

Mango's Memorial Day Sale Is 30% Off The Entire Site

By Savannah Sitton
If you've engaged in some serious spring cleaning, one of the biggest perks is figuring out what staples your wardrobe may still be missing — and shop for them. Now, with a long weekend of sales approaching, its time to take stock of what you're in need of. Mango's Memorial Day sale is happening now through May 31, and the brands promotion this year is 30 percent off of its entire site, which makes it a destination worth checking out.

If you're in need of a few new staples, you can find plenty of those along with affordable iterations of some of the trends you've seen take off on Instagram lately. A lavender polo sweater and ripped straight-leg jeans are separate pieces that can be styled for the current temps, but will also suit chillier weather come Autumn, especially worn in tandem. For the heat of summer, pieces like a basic white tank top, paper-bag denim shorts, and a new on-trend sandal are worth putting on your list. And especially notable is Mango's take on the scrunchie bag, which is currently on sale for just $28.

Ready to nail down the remainder of your outstanding summer attire needs? Shop a few favorite sale finds below, and because the sale isn't exclusive to a seasonal category, use it as an excuse to plan ahead. Here's the best of what TZR is shopping from Mango's sale now.

Draped Neckline Dress
$99.99$69.99
Mango

A satin slip dress just begs for a steamy rendezvous and this taupe tone is a versatile styling choice.

Aviator Frame Sunglasses
$39.99$25.99
Mango

Of course oversized aviators come in handy against UV rays, but this season is all about throwback styles, like these retro tortoise frames.

Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top
$19.99$13.99
Mango

A ribbed white tank top is always a core essential but this season specifically, it's more crucial now than ever. Not only is Mango's sporty iteration a perfect take but it's less than $15.

Straight-Fit Decorative Rips Jeans
$79.99$59.99
Mango

The high-rise, slightly cropped ankle, and the vintage wash mean that this pair ticks every box for the quintessential summer jean.

Platform Braid Sandal
$79.99$55.99
Mango

Platform sandals are a popular choice due to the versatility and comfort level but this black leather pairs braided details are the most on trend.

Double Strap Basket Bag
$59.99$41.99
Mango

A wicker basket bag is a must-own every summer but the brown leather detailing on this tote gives it a designer feel, no one will know you got it on major sale.

Ruffled Sleeve Dress
$59.99$41.99
Mango

A flowy peasant dress is just what the doctor ordered this summer for perspiration-fighting attire and this quaint ruffled number is suited for just about any occasion.

Polo Style Sweater
$48.99$69.99
Mango

The polo sweater trend get's a summer update in a pastel lavender hue. Its relaxed fit is ideal for frolicking on breezy summer nights or thrown over a swimsuit as a cover-up.

Paper-Bag Short
$45.99$32.19
Mango

The paper-bag waist on these white denim shorts gives a more mature feel, making it an ideal alternative to your jean cut-offs when you want to be a touch more presentable.

Pleated Floral Dress
$169.99$118.99
Mango

If you've been searching for the easiest and most effortless summer dress, here it is. The button-down top is so polished while the pleated midi skirt is light-weight and breathable for comfortable wear.

Interwoven Cord Sandals
$129.99$90.99
mango

These braided rope sandals give a nautical spin to the strappy naked sandal trend and thus suits just about any upscale summer outfit.

Pleated Strap Bag
$39.99$27.99
Mango

This versatile piece subtly incorporates the ruffled leather trend while staying neutral enough to stay in-style indefinitely.

Straw Bucket Hat
$39.99$27.99
Mango

Though the bucket hat is inherently summer-ready, this ivory straw iteration is a forever-piece.

Textured Swimsuit
$69.99$48.99
Mango

Retro style swim will be huge this summer and this textured suit both fits the trend while remaining timeless. Bonus: it doubles as a trendy bodysuit when paired with jeans.