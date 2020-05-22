If you've engaged in some serious spring cleaning, one of the biggest perks is figuring out what staples your wardrobe may still be missing — and shop for them. Now, with a long weekend of sales approaching, its time to take stock of what you're in need of. Mango's Memorial Day sale is happening now through May 31, and the brands promotion this year is 30 percent off of its entire site, which makes it a destination worth checking out.

If you're in need of a few new staples, you can find plenty of those along with affordable iterations of some of the trends you've seen take off on Instagram lately. A lavender polo sweater and ripped straight-leg jeans are separate pieces that can be styled for the current temps, but will also suit chillier weather come Autumn, especially worn in tandem. For the heat of summer, pieces like a basic white tank top, paper-bag denim shorts, and a new on-trend sandal are worth putting on your list. And especially notable is Mango's take on the scrunchie bag, which is currently on sale for just $28.

Ready to nail down the remainder of your outstanding summer attire needs? Shop a few favorite sale finds below, and because the sale isn't exclusive to a seasonal category, use it as an excuse to plan ahead. Here's the best of what TZR is shopping from Mango's sale now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.