Now that I've had my first taste of warm weather, I can't help but fantasize about the outdoor activities that I spent the last six months missing out on. While picnics, beach days, and barbecues may have to be experienced a little differently this year, I've been scrolling through old photos of my favorite dreamy dresses, and statement swimsuits and working on how I can style them for my solo time on my roof or fire escape. The fashion items I'm buying this May are the pieces that can offer me the chance to have fun dressing up again — and can help you do the same.

If like me, you've spent the past two months mostly in some mix and match combination of sweats and sportswear, consider comfy alternatives that feel a bit more celebratory and seasonal. Yes, I've put on jeans a few times now, but I've found that tailored shorts, and loose nightgowns are newly adopted favorites. And for those days when I still think sweats are the best options, colorful, coordinated sets are a welcome break from my usual neutrals. To help you kick start your warm weather dressing, I'm rounding up the pieces I have my eye on — five new ones every week. So, keep coming back for more fun options you can bring home throughout the month.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Fashion Buys: May 4