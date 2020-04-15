Despite the fact that many of us haven't put on real shoes in weeks, there's something about staying ahead of the trend curve that feels especially appealing right now. And one of the easiest ways to dabble in some seasonal shopping while we're staying inside is with shoes: Not only will they hold up for quite some time, but you're likely get more wear out of them than, say, a jacket or a top. That said, the top spring shoe trends at Mango are likely to sell out quickly — and they're too good to pass up.

Even fashion's elite flock to the Spanish fast-fashion chain for affordable takes on the top seasonal trends; when you want to be one of the very first to get in on any new trend fast, Mango has and continues to be a reliable source. This season, square-toed sandals, chain embellishments, and even loafers are making a comeback. Head, the top six spring shoe trends at Mango to shop right now.

Spring Shoe Trend At Mango: Square-Toe

This '90s shoe trend is here to stay in 2020 but if you want to give the retro look a go before you splurge, Mango has a handful of the most on-trend styles one can possibly hope to find this season — all with an affordable price tag. The dreamy line-up includes buttery lavender leather, strappy thong sandals, and even a stretchy net cage version.

Spring Shoe Trend: Bow Accents

If the Prada and Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2020 runways are any indication, bow-adorned footwear is going to be huge in the near future. Mango's sleek flats and low-heel sandals are both super wearable options.

Spring Shoe Trend: Chain Embellishments

Hardware may not sound like a riveting accessories trend, but when incorporated into your kicks, it feels both edgy and modern. Tackle the chunky chain trend with these patent leather loafers, crocodile-effect heels, and knee-high leather boots — all with a metallic twist.

Spring Shoe Trend: Loafers

This workwear staple is known for its ease and versatility, and with options like polished white leather and sleek taupe suede, Mango's lineup of loafers is anything but boring.

Spring Shoe Trend: Slingbacks

Subtly retro and innately feminine, the slingback silhouette is a classic no matter what season. Still, a cheerful hue or bold texture is especially on par with spring's other playful trends. These three picks have all your bases covered: caramel croc-effect mules for the board room, canary yellow leather flats for play, and vinyl peep-toe pumps for, well, just about everything else.

Spring Shoe Trend: Lug-Sole Sneakers

Thanks to the athleisure explosion as well as the beloved "dad" style trend, chunky sneakers have cemented their spot on the trend radar indefinitely. A thick lug-sole will help you ace the look without having to step into something super bulky or heavy.