Upon reaching the end of any lengthy and meticulous beauty routine, you are faced with a make-or-break decision: matte or glossy? Future fans of MAC Cosmetics' forthcoming Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour would opt instead for a third possibility — a highly underrated, intentionally imperfect popsicle-stained pout.

It's a look you've likely been rocking periodically since childhood, before you discovered that blurry, watercolor lips are not actually embarrassing but rather ~acutely cool~ and worthy of copying on purpose. For decades, brands have set out to recreate the misty tint that a strawberry ice pop or a glass of pinot so effortlessly leaves behind. One of the most celebrated is Benefit's Benetint, a stain that was originally created to tint the nipples of burlesque dancers but is now most widely used on lips and cheeks.

The popsicle stain look has also been emulated by Colourpop's Ultra Blotted Lip, NYX Professional Makeup's Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream, Glossier's Generation G Lipstick, and now for MAC Cosmetics' 2020 iteration: the new Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour launching August 10. The new addition is an updated take on the original Powder Kiss collection of moisturizing-yet-mattifying lip color, this time taking the concept of "soft-focus matte" even further.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Seventeen shades ranging from neutral mauvey nudes to vivid fuchsia promise longwear, lightweight pigment in subtle flush finishes without drying your lips out. Their hourglass-shaped wands guarantee even and smooth application and the perfect amount of blur — look elsewhere for a sharp lip liner effect.

The range features a few established MAC Cosmetics favorites, including Devoted To Chili (burnt red), Mull It Over (mid-tone nude with pink undertones), and A Little Tamed (rosy pink), as well as newcomers like ¡Escándalo! (coral), Model Off-Duty (blue pink), and Resort Season (bright orange).

What's more, the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour line will drop alongside a 10-shade collection of Soft Matte Eye Shadows to complete a comprehensive soft-focus makeup look (no freeze pops or red wine necessary). The lip color ($24) and eyeshadow ($20) will be available at MACCosmetics.com starting August 10, at MAC retail partners on August 13, and at Ulta Beauty on August 20.