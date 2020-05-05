Unless you have a yard, roof, or some other way to bask in the sun, summer's traditional bronzed skin is shaping up to be OOO (out of office, that is). Even if you do have open space to lay out (or truly just walk around), being outside during social-distancing orders can be a tricky maneuver. Fortunately, for those still seeking any kind of tan, M-61's Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan is back in stock at Bluemercury after selling out this past February.

Yes, there may be numerous self-tanning products on the market, but M-61's Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan ($34) is so beloved it accrued a 3,100-person waitlist while it was off the market between February and the beginning of May. Which, you could chalk up to former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss who revealed to her over 1 million Instagram followers the product is her trick to achieving her faux tan. But, there's a reason why the star endorses it in the first place: It works.

Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan is exactly what it sounds like: a body lotion that also delivers a subtle-but-buildable tan. And, as the name implies, it's a body butter first. The tube includes ingredients like aloe, shea butter, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid that hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin.

While all the nourishing, skin-firming ingredients are in action, though, so is the tint — which, starts out small but can be applied daily to intensify color. The product promises to go on streak-free, without any stickiness, or a self-tanner smell. Just wash your hands after application and your all-over glow is set.

If you're looking to double down on your tan, the brand (and Sluss) suggests pairing the Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan with M-61's PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan. The facial peel pads — which are in stock in 10 and 30 counts — exfoliate the skin with glycolic and salicylic acid while also imparting a natural, buildable tan. So at the end of the day, you won't be left with a face one color and your body another.

Below, M-61's Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan, because who needs the sun's harmful rays, anyway?

