Fans of Lululemon will tell you — its quality activewear (most notably, its leggings) is well worth the investment. However, that investment is made much better when a surprise sale rolls through, marking down all-new categories for the first time in three years. Set live on Jul. 9, and active for five days only, Lululemon's warehouse sale is overflowing with steals in all categories — and fashion girls are rushing to take advantage of it.

Known for its unwavering price points, the "We Made Too Much" event is helping the brand eliminate overstock as it gears up for the Fall/Winter 2020 season. And, while stay-home orders continue to shift back and forth across the country, it's likely that athleisure will continue to get tons of use through the rest of 2020. There's a total of 309 products with lowered prices, including slick rain jackets (down $99 from $248), knit sweater dresses, sports bras, and dozens of leggings.

To shop the rarest markdowns, live for a limited time only, continue ahead — and be sure to browse the full offering on Lululemon's site.

