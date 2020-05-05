As grocery and supply runs continue to be the main form of street-style inspiration, Lucy Hale has become a reliable source to watch. And for her latest display, Lucy Hale's blue leggings outfit is an exemplary off-duty look that's so simple yet stylish that it's worth bookmarking for future inspo.

On May 4, Lucy grabbed some essentials from Gelson's Market in Los Angeles while pulling off a perfectly casual but presentable ensemble. She wore a pair of blue high-rise leggings from Alo Yoga, a white ribbed crop top, and an oversized denim jacket. Though the overall 'fit consists of staple core pieces, it's the navy color scheme that kicks the style factor up a notch. Her leggings' deep blue shade offers a touch more polish than the staple black pair — but they're just as versatile. To finish it off, she accessorized like a pro by mixing affordable and high-end items, like her Dodgers baseball cap and Louis Vuitton Bumbag for a trendy balance.

The leggings-and-baseball-cap combo is a go-to of Hale's lately. Plus, her Nike Renew running shoes weigh in at just $90, so wavering on whether or not to cop her whole look is really a no-brainer.

LRR / BACKGRID

For this look, start by grabbing a solid pair of leggings — any color besides black will work well here. Pair the high-waisted pant with a simple crop top, comfy tennis sneakers, and an over-sized jean jacket, then finish with a ball cap and luxe handbag of your choosing for an effortlessly chic look on a casual day. And if you've deemed her exact formula worth copying, (even super models are loving the athletic leggings and crop top combo right now) pay homage with the full fit ready to shop, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.