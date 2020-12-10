The ways people date are constantly evolving, so it makes sense that the apps have to adapt to meet these changing needs. One of the latest example of this includes a wildly popular relationship/personality test. By combining the theory of love language and dating apps, the newest Bumble tool might just help you find matches that better meet your needs for a romantic partner.

In case you're not yet familiar with the concept of love languages, here's a little background: The idea was introduced through the best-selling book by Gary Chapman, The 5 Love Languages. In it, the author suggests that people fall primarily into one of five categories in terms of how they prefer to receive (and likely show they show) their affection. The categories break down into: Acts of Service, Quality Time, Receiving Gifts, Physical Touch, and Words of Affirmation.

If you don't yet know which one best describes your love style, Bumble can help with that. In addition to offering a "badge" you can share on your profile (the same way the app enables you to identify yourself by such lifestyle choices as your religious practice or astrology sign), its partnership with The 5 Love Languages also includes the addition of a short quiz you can take.

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Bumble has also added five love language-related questions as options in its Question Game, meaning you can ask prospective dates things like "What's your love language?" to help give you a better sense of your compatibility and in turn the potential for more long-lasting relationships.

These functions could come in handy to the increasing number of those looking for love during the holidays — and according to Bumble, 'tis the season. “Leading into the holidays, more than 80 percent of people are claiming that they’re planning to use dating apps just as much as they do now, if not more,” said Jemma Ahmed, the app's Head of Insights. The only caveat? The partnership with The 5 Love Languages is only temporary. The profile badge is being offered through March 2021, and you have until take December 16 to take advantage of the in-app quiz.