You probably have your go-to outfit formulas for each season: sundresses in summer, chunky knits in autumn, Chuck Taylors all year-round. That said, jeans are a less-than-expected choice for the steamy weeks ahead for obvious reasons. But whether you're venturing out on a breezy evening or simply just spending your time in an air conditioned room, Liu Wen's easy T-shirt and jeans outfit is worth taking into consideration right now.

On Jul. 28, the model and trendsetter came off a Beijing flight in effortless airport outfit, demonstrating how to successfully tackle denim even in the dog days of summer. Wen knew what she was doing by opting for a pair of relaxed black jeans cut in a cropped flare shape for the long flight. Its high-rise waist helped tuck in her loose-fitting T-shirt which is from a new H&M collaboration with Sandra Mansour, the mega retailer's very first partnership with an Arab designer. Mansour's nnown for her lace and frills, and Fleur du Soleil collection includes everyday pieces like a hooded sweatshirt and Wen's tee, available online and in select stores Aug. 6. Lastly, even her simple sneakers are deceivingly cool. Fear of God's backless sneakers are a solid alternative to a toe-baring sandal but just as hassle-free considering its slip-on nature, AKA the essential airport shoe.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Recently, the fashion crew has been consistently reaching for vintage-style jeans with a light wash and straight cut. Wen's bold choice is even more unexpected considering the dark finish isn't a typical summer-loving shade but that's what it makes it so good — especially since the classic three-piece tee, jeans, and sneakers ensemble is so straight-forward to recreate.

And duping the look isn't hard: Find similar designs from Mother, Khaite, and Askk below, and if the 32-year-old's outfit is a touch too loose for your liking, get the same effect with a tighter cut that flares just at the ankle like Eb Denim's or Y/Project's. Conversely, if the more relaxed the better, Levi's balloon leg style entails a cropped and comfortably baggy silhouette similar to the models pair.

Take your pick from 7 black jeans just like Liu Wen's, below.

