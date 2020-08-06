When you're Kate Moss' daughter (let alone a spitting image of her), being a supermodel is kind of in your DNA. But, growing up, rising model Lila Moss had a more opposing mindset when it came to following in her mother's footsteps. "I think I actually used to say I didn't want to be a model," she tells me over a late July Zoom call. "Did I say that to you?" she asks her famous mother in the room with her, who answers yes. But her tune eventually changed when the 17-year-old landed her first major opportunity with Marc Jacobs in 2018, when she was named the face of the luxury beauty brand.

"It definitely felt like a good fit," she says about her gig with Marc Jacobs. While Moss had dabbled in some editorial shoots prior to the experience, the campaign marked her first big splash in the industry. Her latest project with the brand is for its new Perfect Marc Jacobs Fragrance, launching July 30. The perfume is described as an "unconventional yet harmonious clash of fresh floral and calming smooth accords." For Moss, the scent is very fresh and feminine. "It makes me feel really energetic," she explains. "You spray it and you're like, I'm ready now."

The Perfect Marc Jacobs campaign is influenced by Marc Jacobs' mantra: I am perfect as I am. "I think it's a really nice message behind the Perfect campaign," Moss, who's been featured in Vogue Italia, Dazed, and W Magazine, tells me. "So it's great to support that and be able to talk about that." The campaign features Moss alongside 42 other models and personalities who were selected on social media through an open casting call. Taking place in New York City, it was shot by legendary fashion photographer Jürger Teller with creative direction by Katie Grand. "The campaign is a vibrant collage of portraits and vignettes that showcase the contrasting beauty and individuality of the cast," the press release states.

Growing up with a legendary supermodel mother, you're bound to learn some wise words along the way. "My mom always tells me less is more, and to keep it natural," Moss notes. She implements these words of wisdom throughout her various beauty routines. For her skincare, the young model starts by washing her face with a Mario Badescu cleanser. Then, she'll use an electronic Foreo brush. She's a devotee to Caudalie, and uses the brand's Vinopure Purifying Toner and Beauty Elixir. To finish off her morning and night skincare regimens, she'll apply Marc Jacobs' Youthquake Skin Moisturizer.

The teen says she doesn't struggle with acne, but will get spots here and there. When she sees one forming, she instantly applies Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion. "I just dab it on and it seems to work every time."

Moss follows her mother's motto when it comes to makeup, too. In the summer when she's on holiday, she said she goes all natural — with the exception of sun cream. But when she's in the city taking meetings (or Zoom calls), she'll apply light concealer. Pro tip: Moss said when working closely with world-renowned makeup artist Diane Kendal on the Marc Jacobs campaign, she learned to use her fingers to apply products. Now, she sets the brushes aside and uses her digits to apply things like concealer (her go-to is Glossier's Stretch Concealer). For a sun-kissed glow, Moss uses Marc Jacob's O!MEGA Bronze. Curling her lashes is a must, but she doesn't tend to apply mascara unless she's going out at night. And, before heading out the door, Moss makes sure to comb her brows.

And for her hair, which Moss says is naturally a bit wavy but not dead straight, her routine is fairly simple. "If it's wet, I'll use the Aveda Thickening Tonic, and then brush it through," the model says. When she's blow-drying or using a hot tool, she'll apply an oil to protect her hair from the heat.

Get ready to see a lot more of Moss — and below, try the Perfect Marc Jacobs perfume out for yourself to smell like her, too.

