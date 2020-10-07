Any advent calendar, beauty-related or not, is destined to go out of stock quicker than your average makeup or skin care drop. The holiday launches are tied to just that — the holiday season. However, there is one you might want to hop to stat, if you plan on getting your hands on it at all: Liberty’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2020. In the brand's 145-year history, the product has become the most successful and fastest-selling of the bunch.

Launched for the 2020 holiday season on Oct. 7, this year's Beauty Advent Calendar retails at $275, but is valued at approximately $1,000. The 2020 calendar also happens to be the brand's largest Beauty Advent Calendar yet; a majority of the 25 products are full-sized, with the brand throwing in an extra gift in the Christmas day drawer. (Spoiler alert: it's very cute.)

Liberty didn't hold out on the cult classics, either. The Beauty Advent Calendar includes Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, and an Hourglass Cosmetics Scattered Light Eyeshadow, just to name a few inclusions. Even a mini Baies candle from diptyque made the cut. As you can probably already tell, the calendar is pretty evenly divided across the beauty categories; there is something for everyone, whether you prefer makeup, skin care, haircare, or just a relaxing soak in the tub — Susanne Kaufmann's Herbal Whey Bath will take care of that.

Courtesy of Liberty

That said, there is a clear line that runs through the products included. Liberty focused on the cleaner side of beauty for the 2020 season, packaging the impressive array of goodies in a recyclable box. Though you might find yourself — or rather, your giftee — hanging onto the packaging longer than you would've imagined. The large calendar is designed with the brand's Liberty Regent Street façade on the front, and the fan-favorite Standen Manor print from the Liberty Fabrics Fall/Winter 2020 collection decorating the inside.

Starting to see why this advent calendar has become a cult classic? To shop the 2020 iteration, keep on scrolling, or visit Liberty's U.S. website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.