Paris Fashion Week had its fair share of flashy makeup looks. There was Barbie Ferreira's stunning teal eyeshadow, Gigi Hadid's floating white eyeliner, and Kate Bosworth's brick-red lips. However, it was just a matter of time before more subtle hues made their debut. Case in point: Léa Seydoux's pink lipstick, which was a stunning example of how to make even the most basic and understated colors look chic.

The hue she wore to Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2020 show is one that's often playfully referred to as just-bitten. While that name may conjure images of vampires and Twilight characters, it actually points to a color that strikes the perfect balance between an opaque pink and a pale, understated neutral. Think of it as your natural lip color, infused with a bit of blush. And no, you shouldn't brush it off as just another shade of pink. Not only can you use it to subtly jazz up an everyday look, but there’s no better choice for a special occasion or night out than your natural lip shade with a pigmented boost.

It’s a versatile choice for anyone, and clearly, Seydoux agrees. This isn’t the first time the actor has proven her expertise at finding the perfect just-bitten shade; at 2019’s Cannes Film Festival, she rocked a slightly more saturated version of this color on the Chopard red carpet and paired it with a sleek black gown. Further proving its versatility, she switched things up for Paris Fashion Week by perfectly pairing the shade with a ’60s-inspired suit that provided a slightly wintry contrast against the springy vibe of her makeup.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Seydoux isn’t the only celeb to prove that just-bitten color is a makeup-bag staple. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley could be the ambassador of this lip color, wearing it on red carpets, out running errands, and on the runway. Speaking of its red-carpet appearances, Constance Wu and Gemma Chan were also spotted with just-bitten lips at the 2019 Oscars. And beyond the awards-show circuit, it's also made an appearance on the runways. Even Chanel gave the look its stamp of approval during its Spring/Summer 2020 show, where nearly every model wore the fresh shade alongside playful spring looks.

But arguably the best thing about this pink? How easily customizable it is. When searching for a version for your own lipstick arsenal, choose a hue that gently punctuates your everyday look while still giving your lips enough oomph to last you through weddings, parties, and special occasions. Need some help deciding? Shop The Zoe Report's favorite just-bitten shades, below.