4 Easy-To-Wear Lipsticks Rosie HW Keeps In Constant Rotation

You're probably familiar with the term "capsule wardrobe." If not, it's this idea of downsizing your closet to include only a handful of interchangeable staples that never go out of style. They're timeless, wearable season after season, and take the guesswork out of getting ready. The same concept can be applied to your beauty bag, too. Reducing your lineup to handful of no-fail products is guaranteed to speed up your makeup routine in the morning. First up on the list? The best everyday lipsticks you can always reach for, as inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfect pout.
Once you're done admiring the model's dewy skin, ultra-shiny hair, and impeccably shaped brows, it's time to focus your attention on her lips. No Huntington-Whiteley beauty look is complete without a swipe of color on her pout — but she's not one to wear bold, look-at-me-now shades. The model prefers simple, understated hues that are incredibly versatile, deeming them the perfect everyday options you rely on time and again.
Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down the four lipsticks Huntington-Whiteley wears on repeat. See the colors the model loves, plus shop picks inspired by her go-to shades, below.