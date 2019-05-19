4 Easy-To-Wear Lipsticks Rosie HW Keeps In Constant Rotation

You're probably familiar with the term "capsule wardrobe." If not, it's this idea of downsizing your closet to include only a handful of interchangeable staples that never go out of style. They're timeless, wearable season after season, and take the guesswork out of getting ready. The same concept can be applied to your beauty bag, too. Reducing your lineup to handful of no-fail products is guaranteed to speed up your makeup routine in the morning. First up on the list? The best everyday lipsticks you can always reach for, as inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfect pout.

Once you're done admiring the model's dewy skin, ultra-shiny hair, and impeccably shaped brows, it's time to focus your attention on her lips. No Huntington-Whiteley beauty look is complete without a swipe of color on her pout — but she's not one to wear bold, look-at-me-now shades. The model prefers simple, understated hues that are incredibly versatile, deeming them the perfect everyday options you rely on time and again.

Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down the four lipsticks Huntington-Whiteley wears on repeat. See the colors the model loves, plus shop picks inspired by her go-to shades, below.

The Perfect Pink View on Instagram If there's one lipstick everyone should have in their lineup, it's the perfect pink — soft and subtle with a little bit of shine. It's one color Huntington-Whiteley wears most often, because it pairs incredibly well with every other product in your beauty bag (and every item in your closet, too). Shop The Look NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick In Tea Rose $6 See On NYX Cosmetics

The Mauve-y Nude View on Instagram Huntington-Whiteley loves a neutral eyeshadow look, which is almost always paired with the simple nude lip. Here, Vanngo created the perfect mauve-y nude by combining Huda Beauty's lipliner in Flirt with the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Joyride. Shop The Look Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick In Joyride $25 See On Huda Beauty