Spending more time indoors doesn't mean you can't bring the springtime feel into your new work-from-home wardrobe. Celebrities are also spending more time at home, resulting in an influx of outfit inspiration, and Glee-star Lea Michele's green sweater is a great example. The relaxed style is an effortless piece that will brighten up outfits in an elevated way. Not only us the slouchy still up for grabs, but it rings in for under $60, making it the standout piece your at-home wardrobe needs.

On March 21, the actress, singer, and author, sported a spring-ready OAK + FORT lime green sweater on her Instagram stories as part of her at-home look. Captioning the shot "NEW LEVEL OF COZY TODAY," Michele matched up the cropped crewneck knit with comfy periwinkle joggers. Her pastel pairing provides for a refreshing alternative to neutral ensembles and can just as easily be recreated.

At just $58, the citrus-toned sweater is a great buy for both now and later. For your current indoor wardrobe, this knit will bring a dose of playful color that will give any outfit a lift. Plus, it will make your work-from-home attire more presentable than your go-to sweatshirt and sweatpants combination (especially for hopping on a Zoom meeting video call with your co-workers).

In addition to loungewear, this versatile knit will also be easy to match up with everything from your favorite pair of jeans to a pair of on-trend, high-waisted leather Bermuda shorts. As for when the temperature rises? Consider tying the eye-catching sweater around your shoulders to have it on hand to combat chilly, air-conditioned spaces.

Of course, if you're not partial to the bold lime green color, you can shop the stylish silhouette in a sky blue shade or a salmon pink hue instead. No matter which of the three colors you choose, you'll bring a cheerful pop of color to your laidback looks and more spring outfits to come.

Continue on to shop Michele's exact OAK + FORT sweater below. To check out the other colors and equally as cozy options on offer, visit the brand's website.

