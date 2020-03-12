Before cream eyeshadow, painted lids were a daunting feat that only serious makeup wizzes had the nerve to attempt. Leading the non-powder revolution that helped bridge the gap between makeup artist and commoner was Laura Mercier, who put eyeshadow into a convenient, take-anywhere tube. And having just introduced 12 new spring shades, Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eye Colour is about to get even more popular.

On March 1, the brand that rose to fame for its beloved tinted moisturizer rolled out a new range of its fellow hero product, the eyeshadow-in-a-stick Caviar Eye Colour. These on-the-go hues have already taken up residence in the kits of high-caliber makeup artists (Miho Suzuki, who is behind Zoë Kravitz's beauty) and celebrities alike. Smoky eye queen Sarah Jessica Parker raves about them, once telling People that she's been using them "since the day they came out in 2011."

If SJP vouches for an eyeshadow, you know it's worth trying. Now's the perfect time, too, seeing as Laura Mercier just dropped an additional 12 shades to its Caviar Stick Eye Colour range, half of which are limited edition.

The six temporary add-ons — burgundy, magenta, violet, turquoise, indigo, and sunbeam (a pale nude) — seemed to have been made for spring 2020, when bold lids are predicted to reign.

The six permanents adhere to a more neutral palette with hues like pearl, golden, sunrise, nude rose, sienna (a warm bronze color), and an always-relevant raspberry. The cream shadow has been hailed by just about every beauty authority out there for being crease- and transfer-resistant, so you can bid goodbye to embarrassing post-smoky eye zebra stripes at last.

Caviar Stick Eye Colour's high-impact shades are designed to last 12 hours without too much fading. They're versatile, able to layer with other liquid or powder eyeshadows, and ridiculously easy to apply, too: A low-maintenance swipe across the lid and a quick blend will do. You could even pack it in your purse for application en route to work if you wanted to.

The new colors are available, along with the permanent range, for $29 on LauraMercier.com and retailers like Macy's, Bergdorf Goodman, Sephora, and Nordstrom. Get yours in time for spring, ahead.