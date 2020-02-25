Warm weather aside, the sudden outburst of florals and bright hues arriving sooner than expected at your favorite retailers are impossible to ignore. And while it's not quite time to completely swap out your winter wardrobe for airy spring staples, there's no shame in starting to plan out your outfits for the season ahead — and Laura Harrier's latest look has all the inspiration one needs. Besides proving the actress can rock any ensemble, her recent look makes a convincing case for giving this once controversial styling trick a try ASAP.

On Feb. 23, Harrier attended an event in celebration of her new Netflix mini-series, Hollywood. At the evening's screening in West Hollywood, Laura made a statement in a bold suit pairing by Paco Rabanne. Dressed by trusted celeb stylist Danielle Goldberg, Laura sported a floral blazer with contrasting pants in a geometric print. With the attention-demanding suit, she wisely kept her beauty look fresh and simple with a high-pony and natural makeup look.

Harrier's choice to take a menswear turn for the premiere is a refreshing switch-up. The two differing prints shouldn't combine as well as they do but her simple trick makes it work. As a general rule of thumb, keeping color palettes in line is the best way to avoid clashing. While the prints can be as different as desired, like florals against a geometric pattern, each piece compliments the others color story. For Harrier, the blue and orange shades in the pant are subtly echoed in the blazer, as are the overall black and white backgrounds.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When recreating the audacious look, start with your trickier print. Assess the smaller hints of color and then opt for a complimenting piece with the same or similar hues. If your wardrobe is packed with mostly basics, look to Laura's Paco Rabanne moment for emulation. While her exact Cotton Blazer is sold out, the matching trousers are a great place to start. Building off the black and white accents, Paco Rabanne's 70's floral blazer makes for a perfect pairing. Follow the 29-year-olds lead by styling minimally, like with black sandals and a nude manicure.

Shop similar Paco Rabanne pieces below for a Laura Harrier-approved look, below.