It’s not every day that a designer known for working with celebrities — and major ones at that — chooses to create pieces for the everyday fashion-obsessed. So, when LaQuan Smith's capsule collection for Revolve hit our inbox, we know it’s worth taking note. And when you have a brand that’s dedicated to empowering women and making them feel as strong as ever (and like the women it’s known for dressing) there’s no doubt you’ll want a piece of it in your closet, stat.

Chances are you’ve stumbled across one of LaQuan Smith’s designs on a leading lady like Beyoncé, Rihanna, or Kim Kardashian. Thanks to these Hollywood A-listers, the 31-year-old American designer has built a cult following for his sleek silhouettes and bold prints. However, for his debut collection with Revolve, the designer is taking a more minimal approach — but it's just as stylish as anything else he's created.

The LaQuan Smith x Revolve capsule collection debuts with eight pieces that — like the pieces in the designer’s eponymous label — were made to give its wearers unparalleled confidence for any occasion. “The LaQuan Smith woman is unapologetic and glamorous. She’s sexy and has a unique eye when it comes to fashion,” Smith tells The Zoe Report in an email. “She can wear the clothes to a night out with her girlfriends, to date night, or even a concert — anywhere, really! She’s turning heads regardless.”

The capsule — which was based on the fall collection for LaQuan Smith — includes items like a long-sleeve mesh mini dress, biker shorts, a mini skirt, crop tops, a bodysuit, and more available in black and white. The idea for the collaboration, according to Smith, came together after the Revolve team had seen the collection and wanted to create a capsule that was “fun, affordable, and cool for festival season.”

Whether or not you're planning ahead for a major event, you can style the $375 Mesh Dress with a contrasting black bodysuit underneath. Or wear it underneath a simple slip dress for a cool look that’ll take you from day to night in minutes. If you want a more casual ensemble, pair the $295 Low Rise Biker Short with the coordinating $195 Off The Shoulder Crop Top, which can also be worn with your favorite pair of jeans and minimal sandals.

The $245 Mesh Biker Short will be a great layering piece to wear underneath a loose pair of denim cutoffs — and when you want a slightly more formal look, style them under a mini skirt to add a cool edge. The collection also has the Mesh Bodysuit, which is available for $330 and will look great with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see the full LaQuan Smith x Revolve collection below.