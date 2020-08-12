This year may have led you to rethink your summer plans, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy time in the sun. Whether it’s in the comfort of your backyard or socially distanced at the pool or beach, odds are you’ve still spent a good portion of this summer in your most stylish swimwear. From string bikinis and romantic, feminine one-pieces, there are so many trends to choose from right now. However, if you’re looking for a timeless style to add to the mix, you’ll want to get a piece from LACAUSA’s new recycled swimwear collection.

Whether through innovative materials or more ethical production practices (for both the earth and the people involved), there’s no doubt that the fashion industry has made an effort to make sustainable fashion the norm. That said, shopping for chic swimwear that’s also ethically made can still feel like finding a diamond in the rough. But, thankfully, LACAUSA has plenty of sleek options that hit both marks — and they’re all made with certified recycled materials.

"Our decision behind making this swim capsule sustainable really stems from our ethos as a brand. We make pieces you feel good about wearing, and introducing a recycled swim fabric feels like a natural progression for us," Rebecca Grenell, the owner and designer of LACAUSA, said in an email to TZR on creating the new collection. Grenell also shares that she chose the fabric, which is 79 percent recycled polyester and 21 percent spandex, because it doesn't "compromise on quality and performance, but is less harmful on the environment."

Earlier this year, the small Los Angeles-based brand had to shift its original plans to debut its new swimwear collection after production delays due to COVID-19. However, as summer goes on, LACAUSA decided to launch its Endless Summer Swimwear Collection because, according to a post on its Instagram, the brand “couldn’t wait until next year to share these pieces” with its customers.

LACAUSA’s new swimwear collection includes five pieces in classic silhouettes, with a color palette of black, navy, red, and green. Anyone who wants to create an elegant and simple statement during their next time by the pool will never go wrong with the $120 Riviera One Piece, which features an understated scoop in the front and back.

Those of you who prefer to wear two-piece styles have four $60 options to choose from, which you can mix and match with each other. Pair the Sporty Tie Top with the Bikini Brief for a cool, athletic poolside look. Want to create a retro-inspired ensemble? Style the brand’s Classic Triangle Top with the High Rise Brief for a bikini you’ll be wearing for years.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop LACAUSA’s recycled swimwear collection below.

