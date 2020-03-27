La Ligne's mission is made clear in their mantra: "We Wanna Be On You." That's why they're making it easier than ever for you to shop their stripe-wrapped wares. For the first time, La Ligne is having an online sample sale that's allowing fans of the brand to shop the styles for a fraction of the price. With alpaca sweaters, cotton PJ's and stretch pants on offer, the sale is well worth putting on your radar if you're looking to add a few pieces to your loungewear arsenal.

Across all their wares, you'll find one thing in common: stripes. The AAA Candy sweater, with chunky cream and navy design, is the ideal weekender piece for chilly nights during the summer months ahead. They happen to pair flawlessly with the wide-leg Cadet Pant, which is the cozy alternative to your worn elastic-bottom sweats. And, in true French girl style, the brand's Bonjour Pajamas are 100% cotton, with forest green piping inducting the set into the linear club. If you're after something that translates outside the home, too, you'll find scores of frocks that are sure to do the trick — take, for example, their cherry-red Kate dress, which comes in a micro-floral pattern.

The brand itself can be credited to three female entrepreneurs — Molly Howard (formerly rag & bone), Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling (both formerly Vogue, for a combined 26 years). Each of them believed in the aesthetic magnetism of the stripe — and so, La Ligne was born.

COURTESY OF LA LIGNE COURTESY OF LA LIGNE

The brand encourages women of all ages to express themselves and "earn their fashion stripes," so to speak, having now partnered with scores of like-minded brands to do so. Their partnership with Cesta Collective had catapulted both brands into style set favorability just last year, suggesting that there's tons in store for 2020.

Until then, scroll below to browse selects from the sample sale. On their site, you'll notice that a few things have already sold out, so acting fast is key. No matter what you're after, you'll forever be seeing stripes after investing in their chic essentials.

