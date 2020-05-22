While people have been busy dyeing their hair and perfecting their eyeshadow, there seems to be a lull in conversations about the perfect quarantine scents. You know, the perfume you've been spritzing during lockdown? The smell that reminds you of life long before self-isolation? If you don't already have a quarantine scent, you're in luck because the KKW Fragrance Memorial Day sale has landed just in time.

Starting on May 22 and running through May 25, you'll be able to get your hands on a new bottle of perfume topped off with a nice little 25 percent sitewide discount. If you've bought one or two from KKW before, you know that Kim Kardashian doesn't mess around. Her fragrances are far from basic and even the more poppy, playful bottles present delicious scents wearable for the everyday (I've still got Ride or Die on my bathroom shelf).

Although a pretty new bottle is nice, getting a new WFH fragrance is also good for you; it can emphasize the routines and normalcy you've probably been craving the last few weeks. Even if your virtual date and coworkers can't tell, at least you know how good you smell.

Below are a few of the scents worth snagging during the Memorial Day sale.

