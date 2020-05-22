KKW Fragrance's 2020 Memorial Day Sale Includes All The Brand's Insta-Worthy Scents
While people have been busy dyeing their hair and perfecting their eyeshadow, there seems to be a lull in conversations about the perfect quarantine scents. You know, the perfume you've been spritzing during lockdown? The smell that reminds you of life long before self-isolation? If you don't already have a quarantine scent, you're in luck because the KKW Fragrance Memorial Day sale has landed just in time.
Starting on May 22 and running through May 25, you'll be able to get your hands on a new bottle of perfume topped off with a nice little 25 percent sitewide discount. If you've bought one or two from KKW before, you know that Kim Kardashian doesn't mess around. Her fragrances are far from basic and even the more poppy, playful bottles present delicious scents wearable for the everyday (I've still got Ride or Die on my bathroom shelf).
Although a pretty new bottle is nice, getting a new WFH fragrance is also good for you; it can emphasize the routines and normalcy you've probably been craving the last few weeks. Even if your virtual date and coworkers can't tell, at least you know how good you smell.
Below are a few of the scents worth snagging during the Memorial Day sale.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you prefer your perfumes to have a musky, less flowery scent, KKW Body III is worth a look. The description of this fragrance straight up says, "Borrowed from bae, but better on her," and with notes of cedarwood, sandalwood, black pepper, vanilla, and lavender, you know you're getting the best of both masculine and feminine worlds.
Inspired by the three sisters (Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney), this collection features a different scent for each. Kim contains tropical floral notes, Khloe is a woodsy, musky scent, and Kourtney is reminiscent of vanilla and patchouli.
What's more fitting than a bottle shaped like a pair of lips in honor of the Lip Kit queen herself? The partnership KKW Fragrance and Kylie Jenner did resulted in three different perfumes; this one in particular is a spicy scent with notes like Tahitian vanilla, jasmine, amber, and musk all wrapped up in the bottle.
Celebrating the bond between moms and their daughters, this fragrance is a floral-heavy mix featuring notes of freesia, marigold, and gardenia. The scent is warm and bubbly, and the bottle itself just feels like a piece of art. Your shelfie could always use another addition.
Fruity and floral with a slight warm undertone, this scent features notes of gardenia, water lily, and sandalwood — a combination that's made this a cult favorite of KKW Fragrance fans. The scent was one of three in a collection of Crystal Gardenia fragrances that sold out almost immediately when launched in 2017, and since then it's remained one of its most popular scents.