Following the already loved Power Mesh Collection, which dropped in July, Skims' new Mesh Foundations Collection is an ode to elevated everyday basics. While featuring the same breathable mesh fabric as the previous launch, the brand's latest installment is a slight shift from its proceeding line in that its focal point is the everyday undergarments one goes through life in (as opposed to novelty shapewear). And considering the pieces follow suit with the brand's commitment to inclusive sizing and colors, they're bound to be your new staples.

The comfy mesh line includes four variations of bra tops so, no matter your brassiere preferences, there's a staple style here for all. For example, the $52 One Wire Plunge bra is offered in the brand's staple five shades (Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Jasper, and Onyx) and, as the name suggests, features a dropped center that's a perfect fit for plunging neckline tops and dresses. The same can be said for the $48 Strapless Bra, which rests easily across the chest, while still providing underwire support. Then come the Triangle and Scoop Bralettes (each $32), which don't contain underwire, thus are ideal for those days when maximum comfort is key.

As far as bottoms go, the two new mesh styles are comprised of Skims' best-selling underwear silhouettes (as seen in previous ribbed and smoothing collections) that cater to full and medium coverage. The Bikini Brief and Built Up Thong feature a comfortable high-rise with elasticized bands and come in the same aforementioned five-color assortments and following the brand's traditional size range of XXS to 4X.

And though the latest comfy collection is made for living in, it could also double as pool attire, considering semi-sheer suits seem to be all the rage at the moment, according to brands like Banshee Swim and its sheer skin-toned bikinis. These new undergarments might be the perfect vehicles to dip your toe into the buzzy swim style. At the very least, these pieces will serve as timeless basics that will live in your daily rotation well after summer's end.

Shop Skim's latest Mesh Foundations Collection, ahead.

