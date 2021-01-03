Keke Palmer's Go-To Workout Has Turned Her Into 'That Girl'

It may be hard to imagine, but most celebrities fell into very similar quarantine traps as the rest of the human population. Just ask Keke Palmer, who found herself taking up trendy workouts, bingeing TV shows, making smoothies every morning, and indulging in some much-needed self-care. In fact, in regards to the latter, the actor and singer tells TZR that she's become much more intentional about her skin and body care routines in the past year.

On the heels of her December 2020 revelation about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), the Hustlers star says she's taken a more holistic approach to beauty and self-care lately. "I've removed more stuff, than I've added," says Palmer. "I kind of decided to just chill on the products and really work from the inside. A product is supposed to assist you with what the body is already doing. I just want to make sure I'm doing my part internally." (In a Dec. 1 Instagram post, the actor explained that PCOS, which involves infrequent, irregular, or prolonged menstrual periods, has "attacked me from the inside out," and that it could be the cause of her longstanding issues with acne.)

That said, Palmer has made a few exceptions in introducing a new product or two to her regimen, especially when the item in question is infused with a buzzy skin care ingredient like Olay's new retinol-infused Body Cleansing and Renewing Body Wash and Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner. For Palmer, the new formulas allow her to give often-overlooked areas of the body (read: anything below the neck) some much-needed attention. "It's like, 'Hey, let's take the same time and effort in our body regimen as we do with our face [routine]," says the TV personality who's been a spokeswoman for the legacy brand for about a year.

Ahead, Palmer talks more about the "internal" work she's been doing on herself this year, from the healthy breakfasts she cooks up daily to the buzzy workout routine she's converted to while in quarantine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Cook! I go to the bathroom then go straight to the kitchen.

What's your go-to breakfast?

So it's either one of two things. I put hemp milk, blueberries, half an avocado, mangoes, a little bit of agave [syrup] in a blender and blend it all up. That's my breakfast. But also, lately, I've been making spelt pancakes. So I'll put a cup and a half of spelt flour, a cup of hemp milk, half a cup of water, a little bit of salt, a teaspoon of grapeseed oil, a teaspoon of agave, and blend it up. Then, I make the pancakes, serve them with blueberries and a bit of agave nectar and I'm good to go.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

Shopping. I'm very much that girl, I love going to the mall. But, I also love watching TV and chilling out, getting really lazy with it. I'm such a go-go-go person that a treat for me is being as lazy as I can possibly be.

What are you binge-watching right now?

I just started watching Nicole Kidman's new show [The Undoing]! What's up with that husband? My friend Ismael [Cruz Córdova] is on there [...] I texted him last night and was like, 'This show has me stunned, love.' And why is Nicole Kidman still fine like this? How does this happen, Nicole?

What are you listening to these days?

I'm listening to a lot of Don Toliver. He's a new artist on Travis Scott's label. Really good music. It helps me in the gym to get into it.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

Cycling. I never thought I'd be that girl! I was so annoyed with that girl! But then I realized how much quicker you can burn calories on the cycle machine than on the treadmill. I can sit on that bike for 40 minutes and be chillin' watching TV and then be done for the day.

One thing you can’t live without is...

Myself! I can't live without myself!

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

Amsterdam. I spent a lot of time there last year and I love it. It's such a beautiful place, beautiful people. I really love Europe in general. I worked in Berlin and Budapest some years back and have grown to love [Europe] over the years.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

I do my makeup — I just beat my face. I use MAC, Bobbi Brown. I also love eyelashes, I'm a lash extensions girl.

What's a healthy meal you always make or order?

Seaweed salad. I love a seaweed salad!

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

My dad said, 'Once you date someone and they disrespect you — say anything wrong or anything like that — it's done. A lot of times we, as women, get into a situation like this and choose forgiveness to move forward. But my dad told me that there are some things that are not to be forgiven, meaning you can forgive them, but it's not meant for you and that person to continue. Because, once you do that, the boundary can no longer be created or sealed, and the person will continuously disrespect you because that's what you've allowed. It just makes so much sense and it's true for friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, anything.