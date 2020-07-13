If you feel like summer has been a blurry daze of three (?) or so months mashed together, you're about to feel seen. Recently launched, KBShimmer's Endless Summer nail polish collection is a nod to the season that seems to have no end (no complaints), and there's no better way to embrace it than with a handful of sparkly jelly lacquers.

Released on July 3, you can now purchase the eight-piece line for $80 or each polish separately for $10 through KBShimmer's website or on Amazon. Like most all of the brand's polishes, this new collection features an array of creatively named lacquers in eye-catching colors, and this particular kit also comes with magnets and bottle stickers.

The brand's intention with its fun names and shades are to celebrate the little things that have been getting the world through lockdown and a summer at home. Shades like Something to Taco 'Bout, a sparkly neon chartreuse, Hanging With My Grill Friends — a cool charcoal black loaded with glitter — and Zoom With a View, a cobalt blue with opalescent flakes all tease and embrace the things that you've most likely grown accustomed to in summer quarantine.

This is the second set of summer-ready polishes from KBShimmer. It follows its metallic-heavy Beach Break Collection, which helped kick off the season way back in March. While shimmer is still the name of the game, each polish in this new line went bolder and is chock-full of bigger pieces of color-changing glitter with jelly bases.

While glitter is always pertinent come summertime, the jelly finish seems to be a new trend that's popped up for this summer's manicures. Alongside of KBShimmer, brands like Lights Lacquer launched its own fruity version and plenty of press-on nail brands jumped on the trend, too, marking this finish as a new summer fave.

Celebrate the longest season and browse the full Endless Summer set and a few select colors, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.