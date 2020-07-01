Summer nail polish collections rarely disappoint. It's the season for the brightest hues, and lines inspired by things like popsicles and sunshine and fruit (woo!) are everywhere. Falling under this category and popping up on shelves just in time for a mid-summer refresh is Lights Lacquer's Sweet as Summer nail polish collection, a classically warm weather-friendly line of ultra-bright polishes.

Available on Lights Lacquer's website, you can purchase the six-piece set for $52 or each shade individually for $9.50. And if bold colors aren't enough, launched alongside of the new polishes are chic nail stickers for adding a little (fruit) punch to your mani. This is the newest release from beauty influencer KathleenLights' nail brand, and while it's much bolder than its usual neutrals and deeper, jewel-toned metallics, it's still the same seven-free, cruelty-free, and vegan formula.

The inspiration for the new line's colors are courtesy of your ideal summer fruit bowl and have cute names to boot. The warmer hues are Cherry Jelly, Who Loves Orange Soda?, and Slice of Life. The first is a translucent red, reminiscent of a Maraschino cherry, and on the opposite side of the finish spectrum, are the other two, which are a bright, opaque orange in a matte finish and a creamy neon yellow.

Of the cooler colors, Now & Later — a bold sour apple green — and My Jam, a neon purple, come in a translucent finish, and Barry, a vibrant cobalt, comes in a creamy base. Fans of these new shades are already showing how you can switch them up from just a classic monochrome look by using them for gradient manis and creative nail art designs.

In addition to the lacquers, Sweet as Summer Nail Stickers ($7) are also available. You can add them on top of your polish, or for a more minimal approach, you can press them onto bare nails and finish it off with a clear top coat.

To add some color to your mani, shop the flashy shades and adorable stickers, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.