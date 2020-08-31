Katie Holmes’ Favorite Lipstick Colors Are As Classic As Her Style
Katie Holmes epitomizes effortless, classic, cool-girl style. She can rock an oversized jacket like no other, always manages to find jeans that are *just* slouchy enough, and seriously knows her way around a cardigan set, yet she somehow never quite veers into the too-trendy category. The same can be said for her beauty choices. A search through the 41-year-old's looks over the years reveals a tendency toward pared-down, mostly neutral makeup, and Holme's favorite lipstick colors largely follow suit.
As with her outfits, she does incorporate a bold shade from time to time, usually opting for a bright red lip and leaving the rest of her face understated. But otherwise, Holmes relies on a handful of quieter, equally classic colors; think mauves, berries, pinks, and the occasional coral, sometimes with a slightly glossy effect (most likely thanks to one of the star's beloved Chanel lip glosses). While these choices are no doubt influenced by her longtime makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, you have to admit that her go-to shades seem right on brand for the chic celebrity — and most definitely worthy of adding to your own stash.
Ahead, five of Holmes' most-worn lipstick colors — plus a few formulas so you can try them yourself.
Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Mauve
Whether it's an understated nude-mauve or one with brighter, pinker tones, Holmes regularly goes for this purple-tinged shade on occasions of all kinds. The actor's makeup artist has revealed a few of the formulas she likes in this shade over the years, which include Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in Nude Essentiel and Laura Mercier's Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick in Rose Claire, among others.
Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Berry
According to Holmes, berry is a neutral — the actor pairs it with every color in her closet and wears it on both casual outings and the red carpet. While sadly, many of the shades that Herr has admitted to using on Holmes have been discontinued, the makeup artist has frequently chosen formulas from Lancôme and Laura Mercier in the past, so finding a similar shade from one of those brands will likely give you Holmes-approved effect.
Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Light Pink
Though Holmes is no stranger to a bubblegum pink lip, this color choice by Herr made for one of her most enviable looks yet. Luckily, the makeup artist was kind enough to bless the world with the exact shade, which came from Gucci's Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Kimberley Rose.
Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Bright Red
Though the color used for this exact occasion is sadly no longer, this signature Holmes look can be recreated with any candy apple red and a bit of shine — just be sure to keep the rest of your makeup relatively neutral to truly channel the star.
Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Coral
Holmes once told Into The Gloss she really likes "nectarine-peachy colors" for her blush, and clearly, that love translates to her lipstick shades, too. Though she alternates between bright corals (like Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Stylin, which she wore to NYFW in 2019) and softer, pinker peaches, the fact remains that this orange-leaning color is a staple of the actor's.