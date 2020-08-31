Katie Holmes epitomizes effortless, classic, cool-girl style. She can rock an oversized jacket like no other, always manages to find jeans that are *just* slouchy enough, and seriously knows her way around a cardigan set, yet she somehow never quite veers into the too-trendy category. The same can be said for her beauty choices. A search through the 41-year-old's looks over the years reveals a tendency toward pared-down, mostly neutral makeup, and Holme's favorite lipstick colors largely follow suit.

As with her outfits, she does incorporate a bold shade from time to time, usually opting for a bright red lip and leaving the rest of her face understated. But otherwise, Holmes relies on a handful of quieter, equally classic colors; think mauves, berries, pinks, and the occasional coral, sometimes with a slightly glossy effect (most likely thanks to one of the star's beloved Chanel lip glosses). While these choices are no doubt influenced by her longtime makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, you have to admit that her go-to shades seem right on brand for the chic celebrity — and most definitely worthy of adding to your own stash.

Ahead, five of Holmes' most-worn lipstick colors — plus a few formulas so you can try them yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Berry Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images According to Holmes, berry is a neutral — the actor pairs it with every color in her closet and wears it on both casual outings and the red carpet. While sadly, many of the shades that Herr has admitted to using on Holmes have been discontinued, the makeup artist has frequently chosen formulas from Lancôme and Laura Mercier in the past, so finding a similar shade from one of those brands will likely give you Holmes-approved effect. L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick in Berry Noir $24 Lancôme see on Lancôme

Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Light Pink Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Though Holmes is no stranger to a bubblegum pink lip, this color choice by Herr made for one of her most enviable looks yet. Luckily, the makeup artist was kind enough to bless the world with the exact shade, which came from Gucci's Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Kimberley Rose. Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in Kimberley Rose $42 Gucci see on gucci

Katie Holmes' Favorite Lipstick Color: Bright Red Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the color used for this exact occasion is sadly no longer, this signature Holmes look can be recreated with any candy apple red and a bit of shine — just be sure to keep the rest of your makeup relatively neutral to truly channel the star. Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Arthur $38 Chanel see on chanel