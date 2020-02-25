Appropriate airport style is a personal decision, but Kate Bosworth's leather pants are providing a cozy way to style the wardrobe staple for long-haul flights. You may have noticed that glossy trousers have totally dominated street style over the past few months (see also, Jen Aniston and Bella Hadid's recent looks). Though Bosworth's outfit on Tuesday was no exception, its duality also providing us with a veritable lesson in airport dressing.

On Feb 24, The actor arrived at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport (while en route to Paris Fashion Week) in an off-duty look that was decidedly on-trend. In step with husband Michael Polish, Bosworth layered a wheat-colored sherpa over a white graphic tee and a pair of slouchy leather trousers. The pant itself has the power to polish off just about any look, so styling them is much easier to nail than you'd think.

While the actor just sauntered around in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired red carpet look that the whole internet subscribed to, her off-duty style is equally renowned. This outfit just so happened to marry the two seamlessly. On her feet were a set of distressed white sneakers, which were dressed up by her padlocked Chloe bag (whose light blue color-way retails for $2,190). Needless to say, though the look is cozy at its core, it happens to be just as chic.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

However, in the past, airport trends had a tendency to be a bit impractical. But if heels were the unrivaled It-shoe for braving TSA lines, Bosworth's look marks the end of those bygone days. Her sneakers, plushy coat, oversized bag and roomy pants are ideal for a full day of traveling, and replicating it is super simple.

There's no shortage of price-friendly sherpas, especially with end-of-season sales right now. Mango's shearling sherpa is available for just $59, and is one of dozens of items in their current 70% off sale. Leather pants are available tons of different price points, but investing in builds made from quality fibers is crucial. Joie's Trula pant is on sale for 55 percent off, making the savings that much sweeter.

Ahead of your next trip, shop TZR's selects to recreate this airport-friendly look. And, be sure to keep tabs on Bosworth's PFW looks for more inspiration.