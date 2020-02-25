It’s almost time to turn your wardrobe over for a new season of silhouettes and trends. And as the days start to get longer and the temperatures begin to rise, you'll feel more inclined to start building out your spring starting lineup. Whether it requires a complete overhaul, or you just need a few new pieces for a sartorial update, MANGO’s spring 2020 sale is chock-full of pieces that are practically begging for a space in your closet.

Truth be told, whenever MANGO has a sale, it’s one of the best times of year to fill in any gaps in your closet. Be it a new piece that touches on the latest trends of the season, like a coordinated sweater set, or a classic staple you’ve been eyeing for month, there’s no question that the Spanish retailer knows a thing or two about churning out fashion-forward pieces at affordable prices. And when you have the chance to get these items for a sizeable discount, why say no?

With the exclusion of its current season items, MANGO is offering up to 70 percent off on everything on its site for its latest sale. From sleek winter jackets to replace your much-loved coat from the past season to printed dresses and everyday basics, this sale is bound to have something for you.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have picks from MANGO’s epic sale.