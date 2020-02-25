The Zoe Report
MANGO

MANGO's Spring 2020 Sale Means Up To 70 Percent Off On Nearly Everything

By Dale Arden Chong
Share

It’s almost time to turn your wardrobe over for a new season of silhouettes and trends. And as the days start to get longer and the temperatures begin to rise, you'll feel more inclined to start building out your spring starting lineup. Whether it requires a complete overhaul, or you just need a few new pieces for a sartorial update, MANGO’s spring 2020 sale is chock-full of pieces that are practically begging for a space in your closet.

Truth be told, whenever MANGO has a sale, it’s one of the best times of year to fill in any gaps in your closet. Be it a new piece that touches on the latest trends of the season, like a coordinated sweater set, or a classic staple you’ve been eyeing for month, there’s no question that the Spanish retailer knows a thing or two about churning out fashion-forward pieces at affordable prices. And when you have the chance to get these items for a sizeable discount, why say no?

With the exclusion of its current season items, MANGO is offering up to 70 percent off on everything on its site for its latest sale. From sleek winter jackets to replace your much-loved coat from the past season to printed dresses and everyday basics, this sale is bound to have something for you.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have picks from MANGO’s epic sale.

Loops High Waist Trousers
$39.99
MANGO

Wear this with a cream sweater or a white button-down for a chic monochromatic ensemble for the office.

Pocket Leather Jacket
$99.99
MANGO

Shirt-style jackets are everywhere this season — as is this bold citrus hue.

Printed Pleated Dress
$59.99
MANGO

Depending on how you style this dress, you can wear it in every season in the year.

Structured Wool Coat
$59.99
MANGO

You'll never go wrong with a classic coat like this. Try layering it over a tank and lightweight trousers when the weather breaks.

Slit Hem Pants
$39.99
MANGO

Add an updated take on tailored trousers to your wardrobe, with this split-hem pants.

Leather Boots with Tall Leg
$149.99
MANGO

This boot touches on two major trends: knee-high boots and croc-effect, while maintaining its versatility with tan-colored leather.

Mom Jeans
$29.99
MANGO

The bleach gray wash gives these a unique look compared to your everyday blue jeans.

Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots
$59.99
MANGO

A classic ankle boot will never go out of style.

Leather Wrapped Dress
$91.99
MANGO

Layer this dress over a mesh turtleneck top or a blouse with an exaggerated collar, per the Fall/Winter 2020 runways.

Leather Heeled Loafers
$59.99
MANGO

Tangerine is the color trend to watch this season, and these shoes are the perfect way to add it to your outfits. Try slipping on a statement sock to make them really pop.

Belted Wool Coat
$99.99
MANGO

This feels like such an elevated and sophisticated alternative to your standard wool coat.