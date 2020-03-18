You likely have a few staple spring jackets in your lineup that are the ones you turn to again and again, and celebrities are no different. And when it comes to top model Kaia Gerber's varsity jacket, she's all about a collegiate style right now. The 18-year-old has already been spotted twice in the jacket (in the same week, no less) proving that it's currently an MVP in her wardrobe.

On Sunday March 15, Gerber was snapped on a grocery store run in Los Angeles with Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, sporting an oversized, patch-adorned letterman jacket. She paired the red, white, and blue style with a straight-leg blue jeans and a set of navy Converse High Top sneakers. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple, adding a pair of black sunglasses, her Saint Laurent Lou Camera Bag, and a pair of latex gloves to protect her hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just a couple days later on March 17, the model was photographed again donning her varsity jacket while on a walk in Los Angeles. This time, however, she went for a more sporty, comfy look by wearing the jacket over an oversized gray sweatshirt with a pair of black leggings that were tucked into white tube socks. She finished off the casual outfit with a set of black adidas Ultraboost trainers and a white beanie.

This outfit provides for more relaxed off-duty moment from the supermodel who's recently been stepping out in dressed up, polished ensembles when she's not on the catwalk or jet-setting from city to city for events. That said, it goes to show that even when she's keeping it casual, Gerber still knows how to put her own stylish twist on a laidback look.

NGRE / BACKGRID

If you're now set on investing in the style for yourself, the good news is that there are an abundance of ways to to wear it. Gerber's casual interpretation aside, try slipping any oversized style over a free-flowing maxi dress with combat boots for a full-on sartorial moment.

Convinced you need to bring a varsity jacket into your closet? Continue on to shop a few styles similar to Gerber's to throw on during the transitional weather.