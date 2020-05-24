When the phrase "celebrity skincare" is uttered, there's most likely one name that comes to mind: Joanna Vargas. The aesthetician is the go-to for practically every star out there, and her eponymous skincare line is just as big of a hit with the It-girls of Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, though, most of the line doesn't come cheap, which is why when Joanna Vargas has a Memorial Day sale, you should run, not walk to your computer to start your shopping.

And thankfully, the brand just kicked off its own for 2020 — meaning you can get up to 25 percent off its celebrity-approved skincare products. The event, which runs from May 22 through May 25, works like this: Take 15 percent off $100 or more with code SAVE15; 20 percent off $200 or more with code SAVE20; and 25 percent off $300 or more with code SAVE25. In other words, the more you shop, the more you're rewarded — as if you needed any more reason to buy products that stars like Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski love.

Like most Memorial Day sales, this one ends soon, so keep scrolling to begin shopping — five celebrity-favorite products you should start with are ahead.

