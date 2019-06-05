J. Lo Continues Her Most Stylish Week Ever With Her Latest Dress

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the first week of June on a super high style note, when she walked the CFDA red carpet in a tangy orange two-piece set. The custom Ralph Lauren look sparkled from every angle, thanks to those 43,200 crystals that were adorned on her crop top, but the outfit's bright-orange hue also had the fashion world abuzz. Though that CFDA moment might seem hard to beat, Lopez's latest dress look — which just so happened to fall within the same citrusy color-wheel — is quite the strong contender. What's more, it proves this might be the her most stylish week — ever.

The singer kept her impeccable style streak going well into Weds. — but did you really expect anything else from the tastemaker? On June 5, Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were photographed in Miami, while en route to the graduation ceremony of A-Rod's daughter. The former MBL player looked sharp in a gray suit, a blue tie, and aviator sunglasses, but ultimately, it was J. Lo's silky number that stole the show.

The 49-year-old wore a soft-orange dress, which, based on the diamond-encrusted, interlocking C's on the waistline, likely hails from French fashion house Chanel. The long-sleeve frock features a modest turtleneck, slightly puffed shoulders, and a wrap-style skirt with front-slit detailing. Though the singer certainly favors leggings and sports bras when she's off duty, it seems she's been working more frocks into the mix, especially throughout the past few weeks.

MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID

Lopez paired the dress with refined ankle strap pumps in the perfect, everyday nude hue, a printed crossbody bag that she slung over her shoulders, and cat-eye sunglasses with diamond detailing (are you sensing a theme here with all the sparkle?)

It's no secret bright, in-your-face shades are trending for the summer season. And J. Lo has already worn two different takes on a traffic-cone orange color — the CFDA outfit was a bit more out there while the June 5 ensemble served up a slightly more understated version of the citrusy, mood-boosting hue.

Ahead, shop The Zoe Report's roundup of pieces rendered in what's quickly become J. Lo's favorite color: orange.

Shop The Look