Jennifer Lopez's ensemble at the 2020 American Music Awards was a gift that kept on giving. The two-piece Balmain set! The nearly hip-high leg slit! The LaQuan Smith outfit change! So, if you didn't immediately key into J.Lo's 2020 AMA beauty look, it's understandable — there was plenty of sparkle and shine to pay attention to. However, the "wet" bob and '60s eyeshadow are a lesson in understated glam for those ready to learn.

As always, you can thank celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow creative director, Chris Appleton, for Lopez's impressively tousled hair, which harkened back to the product-heavy wet hair looks that commanded the Spring/Summer 2020 runways. "Nothing better than a fresh cut for fall," noted a quote from Appleton in a press email. "Adding a wet look finish as a sexy wearable texture that, when done right, is a beautiful glam look."

To nail the complex texture, follow Appleton's lead by applying the $24 Color Wow Dream Coat For Curly Hair to your hair while it's still wet, then dry it with a diffuser attached to your hair dryer. Once dry, run the $20 Pop + Lock Frizz-Control and Glossing Serum through two sections, following it up with a 1.25-inch curling iron on the lowest heat setting. Appleton used the $38 BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Iron to create gentle waves, starting at the roots and working through the lengths. The $29 Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray then reinforced the glossy finish, and created the "wet" shine that popped on the red carpet.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the mood for Lopez's sharp makeup was "sultry graphic liner for a modern '60s twist," according to an Instagram post from makeup artist Mary Phillips. The artist used Pat McGrath Labs makeup on the multi-hyphenate, relying on the $125 Mothership III: Subversive Palette, $125 Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette, and $25 single-pan EYEdols Eye Shadow in Statuesque to build the throwback look. Phillips used a light wash of the matte taupe Statuesque over Lopez's lid and into the crease, then accented the lower lash line with Entrapment and Disobedient from Mothership V.

Surprisingly, the '60s cut crease was made with eyeliner as well as eyeshadow: first the Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black ($28), then the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($32). The Xtreme Black shade from Mothership III was used to diffuse the pigment along with Astral Ghost Orchid — also from the same palette — as a pop of pink shimmer on the inner eye corners.

It's a lot of steps, sure, but the end result is definitely worth it. Shop a handful of products from J.Lo's 2020 AMA look, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.