Remember that Instagram-breaking nude body pic J.Lo posted back at the end of November? It was a teaser for a new music video, "In The Morning." The video is coming soon, but, in the meantime, nail artist Tom Bachik just posted a preview of Jennifer Lopez's nails for the video — and they certainly won't be nude. They're bedecked in glitter, butterflies and feature the uber-trendy ombré effect.

This is manicure art at some of its very most ornate. Though, not all 10 nails are shown in Bachik's teaser pic, the full mani combines a number of bold, long looks. There are ones that combine glitter-ombré in a bluish-purple-to-silver combination — though some feature silver tips and purple bases, and others the reverse. There are nails that are clear with larger, dramatic butterfly accents, and finally, there are a few featuring silvery, glitter with smaller butterflies. All of them come to a dramatic head thanks to their thin, nearly-pointed tips.

Of course, these will complement Lopez's purple-shadow-laden eyes, and 'Unicorn Barbie' hair courtesy of her longtime-stylist, Chris Appleton.

If you've been eagerly waiting to actually see all these fabulous costume changes, Lopez posted a teaser video on Christmas morning, and hinted that the video is coming in the new year. Her first performance of the song will be on New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.

Whether you want to attempt to get the vibe of the whole mani, or just the simpler elements, these are some staples you'll need.

