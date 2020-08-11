If you're still stocking up on summery pieces, your best bet is investing in styles that will transition with you once cool weather arrives. Swimsuits may soon be designated to the back of your closet, but the right shorts or top can easily be styled with cozier staples. Jennifer Lopez's bukle tank top and joggers combination is a versatile styling idea you can both comfortably finish summer and seamlessly flow into fall wearing. Lopez has spent the summer in playful athleisure pieces and her latest look is a stylish idea for those who need a break from leggings and bike shorts.

On Aug. 9, Lopez was seen out in New York City along with her husband Alex Rodriquez and Colombian artist Maluma. For the casual occasion she sported an all-white ensemble consisting of a ribbed tank top and loose joggers, a simple pairing that upon closer inspection is far from basic. Her top from The Range features claw hardware that clips the thin spaghetti straps together, adding an elevated detail to a wardrobe basic. She styled the top with oversized sweatpants from Orec, but it would be easy to swap in a silk skirt or high-waisted jeans for a more dressed-up take. For face accessories, she covered up with degradé frames and a tie-dye face mask which can easily be matched with your pick of colors from Leah Kirsch. Lastly, the 51-year-old finished off the look with bedazzled Timberland work boots, a style Lopez has worn for decades.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Comfy co-ordinated sets have become a favorite celebrity look during quarantine, so you can also opt to style Lopez' top with the matching bottoms. The Range offers a range of similar comfy, summer-to-fall styles you can try over the next few months. So stick with the J.Lo-approved label's soft stretchy cotton blends and neutral shades, below.

