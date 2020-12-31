No one would ever say Jennifer Lopez goes small when it comes to her performance attire — the singer *always* brings high-shine, lots of glamour, and plenty of drama. But J.Lo may have even outdone herself with her latest look, which she teased on Instagram on Dec. 30 via a photoshoot done on the New York subway. The outfit? It included none other than Jennifer Lopez in a fairytale-like baby blue gown complete with tulle, tiers, and lots of ruffles.

But even that wasn't enough for Lopez on this occasion, apparently (it was to celebrate the end of 2020, after all). The Hustlers actor paired the dress, which Elle reported was Balmain, with a collarless embroidered blazer by the same label (that's currently sold out, although it's a cool $14,850). She finished the look with black thigh-high PVC stiletto boots, layers of necklaces that reached down to her waist, and silver hoop earrings.

The dramatic ensemble wasn't just for a random photoshoot on the train, though. As Lopez hinted in her Instagram post, the outfit was for a pre-taping of her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance in Times Square. "ONE DAY!!! I’ve got my eye on you @rockineve ✨🎉✨Let’s go!!!!" she wrote.

A day earlier, the JLo Beauty founder teased her actual performance on Instagram as well, sharing a preview of her practicing her new song, "In The Morning" (though this time, she was more low-key in one of her signature sweatsuits). "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals," she wrote in the caption for the behind-the-scenes moment.

While Lopez's real performance look may not be the most accessible, it's a glamorous 'fit that's worth taking notes from if you're still deciding on your own New Year's Eve ensemble. The baby blue hue of her dress provides an icy effect that's perfect for the start of January, and the addition of tulle or ruffles (or both) add a playful touch that will make the night feel like occasion, even if you're just spending it at home. And of course, don't forget the statement accessories — because no Lopez-inspired look is complete without plenty of jewels and your most eye-catching heels.

Ready to ring in the new year, J.Lo style? A few baby blue pieces to help you get her frosty look, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.