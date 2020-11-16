Since the moment she made her MTV debut in that unforgettable "If You Had My Love" white bikini top, the Puerto Rican triple threat we've come to know simply and affectionately as J. Lo has delivered an excess of timeless anthems, historic fashion moments, and Glow fragrance iterations, and on Sunday, the singer's copious contributions were fruitfully celebrated. Draped in a sea of red, Jennifer Lopez accepted the 2020 People's Choice Icon Award while simultaneously inspiring the coming season's holiday beauty trends.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who equipped the 51-year-old with a gravity-defying high pony for the occasion, summed the look up effectively when he likened Lopez to an "Xmas Barbie." She attended the modified awards show in a red Christian Siriano gown and complementary statement lip courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs makeup artist Mary Phillips.

According to a press release, Sunday's inspiration was "golden, glowing skin" and "a bold lip to make a subtle, yet iconic statement." It was achieved with Pat McGrath Labs' Highlighter + Balm Duo and Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio — both included in the Skin Fetish range — and for cheek color, a touch of LuxeTrance Lipstick (yes, lipstick) in the now sold-out LeBeija shade.

The brand's Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette (shades Entrapment and Disobedient, specifically) were behind the subtle smoky eye, topped with Peach Dusk from the limited-edition MTHRSHP: Rose Decadence palette to diffuse the crease into the brow bone.

Topping off Lopez's signature glowy complexion and smoldering lids, though, was the real beauty highlight: a rare red lip. For this, Phillips shaped and defined the singer's natural pout with the Permagel Ultra Glide Lip Pencil in Blood Lust, then mixed two MatteTrance Lipstick shades — Elson 2 and Obsessed! — for a perfectly candy apple-colored hue.

A vision of holiday glamour, Lopez graced the PCA stage amid a backdrop of Zoom supporters and accepted the coveted Icon Award with a moving speech. "Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies, and my fans — you guys — who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself," she said.

Every makeup product used to create the glowy skin-meets-red lip look, ahead.

